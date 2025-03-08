City resident duped of Rs 59 lakh

A 69-year-old city resident, Manmohan Singh Marwaha, was duped of Rs 59.79 lakh by an unidentified fraudster under the pretext of stock market investments. In a complaint to the police, Marwaha stated that he came across an investment-related link while searching on Google. Subsequently, a person named Raman Verma added him to a group and convinced him to invest in IPOs. Over a few days, Marwaha transferred the money, only to later realise he had been scammed. A case has been registered at the Cybercrime police station.

Immigration agent booked

The UT police have booked an immigration agent for cheating 14 persons to the tune of Rs 65 lakh. According to the police, complainants Jaspreet, Hardeep and others alleged that Manpreet Singh Khurana and others cheated them in lieu of sending them to the USA. A case has been registered at the Sector 36 police station and an investigation initiated into it.

Power infra maintenance

Ahead of summer, Chandigarh Power Distribution Limited is going to carry out scheduled preventive maintenance activities across various grid substations, transmission lines, distribution transformers and indoor substations in the city. The maintenance is being conducted following a survey and condition monitoring of all substations. The initiative aims at ensuring the safety, stability, and longevity of electrical infrastructure while minimising unplanned outages.

Financial literacy week

The city branch of the Reserve Bank of India observed the 10th edition of Financial Literacy Week from February 24 to 28 on the theme, “Financial Literacy: Women’s Prosperity”. Vivek Srivastava, Regional Director, RBI, applauded the multifaceted role of women in societal progress and emphasised that women’s financial literacy and increased participation in financial services are essential for their empowerment.