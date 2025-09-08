Medal haul for Aashiana athletes

Aashiana Snehalaya students bagged a rich haul of medals in the Chandigarh Athletics Championships. In the U-6 event, Priya, Aarushi and Monika bagged the team silver medal. In the U-8 event, Sanjana bagged team bronze, while Tanya and Durga claimed the relay bronze. In the U-12 event, Pooja got the second position. Antima won the U-18 gold medal and Renu claimed bronze in the U-20 event. Sports teacher Mahima congratulated the winners.

Football coach felicitated

Faculty and football coach of Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 22, Bhupinder Singh Pinka was awarded a commendation certificate by Rajya Sabha MP Satnam Sandhu during the appreciation awards by the Chandigarh Teachers Association. As many as 19 teachers of various government schools were conferred appreciation awards. Pinka, a former national level player, has the honour of coaching young female footballers and his trainees have played many national and international competitions.

Honour for Sector 20 schoolteacher

Former twice national gold medalist Judoka and now a faculty at Government Model Senior Secondary School in Sector 20, Jyotsna was honoured with Special Award by Punjab Governor and Chandigarh Administrator Gulab Chand Kataria on Teacher’s Day. Her school team had won 10 medals in 2023 and 25 medals last year. This year, her team clinched the boys’ U-17 overall championship and finished runners-up in the boys’ U-19 event.

Sports achievers, coaches to be feted today

Coaches of the UT Sports Department will be presented cash awards during a felicitation function for distribution of scholarships to meritorious sportspersons and launch of sports initiatives at Tagore Theatre here on September 8.

Punjab Governor and UT Administrator Gulab Chand Kataria will be the chief guest at the event wherein cash awards will be given to local coaches for their outstanding achievements in various disciplines from the year 2017 to 2020. During the function, an online portal for the distribution of cash awards will be launched, followed by the unveiling of the Chandigarh Marathon portal to promote fitness, wellness and mass participation in sports.

As many as 1,630 medal winning players, who secured first three positions in the U-14, U-19 and U-23 categories in inter-school, inter-college and state-level championships for the session 2024–25, will also be awarded scholarships. The Administrator will disburse scholarships digitally.

VC launches portal for PU Science Congress

Panjab University (PU) Vice Chancellor Prof Renu Vig formally launched the Chandigarh Science Congress (CHASCON)-2025 website in the run-up to the Chandigarh’s flagship science event scheduled for November 6 to 8.

It is an academic event organised in collaboration with the Chandigarh Region Innovation and Knowledge Cluster.

“CHASCON-2025, built around the theme ‘Empowering Humanity: Science, Technology and Healthcare for All’, will inspire our students and researchers to pursue meaningful scientific enquiry and collaborative innovation. The congress will encourage them to innovate responsibly, build partnerships across disciplines and develop solutions that make healthcare and technology accessible to all sections of society,” said Prof Vig. She added, “For the university students in particular, it’s a gateway to sharpen their skills, broaden their horizons and contribute to nation-building through science and innovation.” The event will feature plenary lectures by leading scientists, panel discussions, oral and poster presentations, innovation competitions and an interactive industry expo.