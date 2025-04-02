DT
Home / Chandigarh / In brief

In brief

Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 03:27 AM Apr 02, 2025 IST
OPD of radiation Oncology shifted

The Radiation Oncology OPD of Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, has been relocated to Sector 48 South Campus Hospital from April 1. The OPD will function from room number 301-306 on the second floor of the building. A free ambulance service has been arranged for transportation of patients from Sector 32 to Sector 48. It will be available opposite D Block.

AAP protests MC firemen sacking

A delegation of the Aam Aadmi Party, led by its chief Vijay Pal Singh, met MC Commissioner Amit Kumar and lodged a protest against ‘unwarranted’ sacking of 47 firemen and 16 drivers of the Fire and Rescue Services.

