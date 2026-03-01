DT
PT
Home / Chandigarh / In brief: Man held in Chandigarh stabbing case

In brief: Man held in Chandigarh stabbing case

The police have arrested a 22-year-old man in connection with a stabbing incident in Sector 40

Tribune News Service
Updated At : 12:45 AM Mar 11, 2026 IST
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representation. File.
Chandigarh: The police have arrested a 22-year-old man in connection with a stabbing incident in Sector 40 and recovered the weapon used in the crime, officials said on Tuesday. Accused Aayush Kumar, alias Ashu, a resident of Sector 40, was arrested on the complaint of Shubham (23), a resident of Sector 40, who works as a scooter mechanic. On March 9 evening, Shubham met his friend Ashu in Sector 40. They reportedly consumed alcohol together. A heated argument broke out between them and the accused “stabbed” Shubham in the back with a sharp-edged weapon. The police arrested the accused same day. TNS

Robbery accused arrested

Chandigarh: The police have arrested a robbery accused within 24 hours of the incident and recovered the stolen mobile phone, officials said. Sumit, alias Golu, a resident of Burail village, was arrested and a case was registered under Section 309(6) of the BNS. TNS

