In brief: UTCA to host 55 matches

The UT Cricket Association (UTCA) will host 55 matches in the upcoming BCCI Domestic Season 2025-26, commencing from the last week of August. A review meeting of the Apex Council was held at the UTCA office, Sector 16, under the leadership of UTCA president Sanjay Tandon. He maintained that UTCA is fully prepared to conduct the matches, with all necessary arrangements in place.

Punjab FC signs defender Uvais

Mohali: Punjab FC has signed defender Muhammed Uvais for the upcoming season. Uvais last featured for the Indian Super League side Jamshedpur FC where he reached both the ISL Cup semifinal and the Kalinga Super Cup final. Uvais joined Jamshedpur FC in 2022 and made 56 appearances for the club across three seasons, providing four assists and one goal, which came this season against Bengaluru FC. Uvais has signed a multi-year contract. He started his professional career in 2017 with FC Kerala and played in the 2017-2018 I League. He moved to FC Thrissur for the next season before moving to Ozone FC in Bengaluru before shifting to another city club, Bengaluru United, in the 2020 season.

Bodybuilder Rimon honoured

Chandigarh: Bodybuilder Rimon was honoured at Sri Guru Gobind Singh College, Sector 26, for winning a bronze medal in the South Asian Bodybuilding and Physique Sports Championship held in Bhutan. College principal Jaswinder Singh congratulated Rimon and praised his achievements. Dr Singh emphasised that Rimon’s success serves as an inspiration to other students and that his hard work and dedication will motivate others. Rimon completed his education from PEC Chandigarh and IIT Delhi, and is currently working at a company’s corporate headquarters in Gurugram.