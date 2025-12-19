In Chamkaur Sahib, shot in arm for faction-ridden Congress

The Congress swept all zila parishad and block samiti seats in Chamkaur Sahib, the only Assembly segment in Punjab where ruling AAP couldn’t open its account.

The results have come as a shot in the arm for the state’s main Oposition party, which has been grrappling with internal strife for months now.

The rift among its leaders has been blamed for back-to-back Assembly bypoll losses this year, following which the party high command had warned of consequences if the leaders did not put up a united show.

In the run-up to the rural bodies’ polls, former CM and current Jalandhar MP Charanjit Singh Channi had reprotedly campaigned aggressively in the segment, his home constituency.

In the results declared on Wednesday, the Congress won all three zila parishad seats. It swept all 16 zones in Morinda and 15 in Chamkaur Sahib panchayat samitis.

In contrast, ruling AAP performed better in the Ropar Assembly constituency, represented by party MLA Dinesh Chadha. The party won all three zila parishad seats there and secured a majority in both Ropar and Nurpur Bedi panchayat samitis.

In the Ropar panchayat samiti, AAP won seven zones while the Congress secured six and the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) two.

In the Nurpur Bedi panchayat samiti, AAP bagged 12 of the 17 seats, with the SAD and the BJP winning two each and the Congress one.

Political observers attributed AAP’s clean sweep in the zila parishad zones in Ropar to the Congress’ failure to field candidates on two seats — Kalma Mor and Mianpur.

In the Anandpur Sahib constituency, AAP won two zila parishad zones, including Bhabor Sahib and Daroli, while the Congress secured two zones of Kotla and Bharatgarh. At the panchayat samiti-level, AAP managed to gain a majority in both Anandpur Sahib and Nangal. In the Anandpur Sahib panchayat Samiti, AAP won eight seats, with the Congress close behind at seven. In Nangal panchayat samiti, AAP secured 10 seats and the Congress five.