In death, 3 youths give fresh lease of life to 14

Chandigarh, September 14

The PGIMER once again witnessed exemplary spirit of giving by three brave heart families amid their own darkest tragedies, enabling second chance at life to 10 patients battling for survival and restoring the sight of four corneal blind patients, thereby impacting the life of 14 patients.

Despite being faced with the unimaginable loss, the father of an eight-year-old donor from Kaithal (Haryana) turned his grim tragedy into a triumph for three terminally ill organ failure patients and two corneal blind patients with his generous gesture of organ donation. His younger son, who had met with a road accident, was declared brain dead on September 10. Following the family’s consent, his liver, kidneys and corneas were retrieved.

Due to no matching recipient for liver at the PGIMER, it was sent to SDM Hospital, Jaipur, by creating a green corridor and managing other logistics for a matching recipient with the intervention of ROTTO. The retrieved kidneys were transplanted to two terminally ill patients suffering from renal ailment and the retrieved corneas, on transplantation, restored the sight of two corneal blind patients at the PGIMER.

In the second case, the family of a 22-year-old youth from Bilaspu decided to donate the victims’ organs. Post the declaration of another 25-year-old dead male victim, the retrieved lungs were shared with a hospital in Gurugram for a matching recipient with the intervention of ROTTO.

“With donor families becoming role models, it seems we have come a long way through awareness generation,” said Prof Vipin Koushal, Nodal Officer, ROTTO, PGIMER.