icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Chandigarh / In death, Ambala youth turns saviour for two at PGIMER

In death, Ambala youth turns saviour for two at PGIMER

article_Author
Dushyant Singh Pundir
Chandigarh, Updated At : 03:15 AM May 11, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
file photo
Advertisement

In an act of courage and compassion, a brain dead Ambala youth’s family chose to donate his organs, offering a renewed hope to two terminally ill patients awaiting transplantation at the PGIMER.

Advertisement

On April 28, Karan, a class 12 student and resident of Ram Dass Nagar, Ambala City, was hit by a car while he was crossing a road. He was rushed to the Civil Hospital, Ambala, from where he was referred to the Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, Chandigarh, and later to the PGIMER for advanced care.

Advertisement

Despite efforts by multi-disciplinary medical teams, he could not recover and was declared brain stem dead on May 7.

Advertisement

During their difficult time, Karan’s father Mohan Lal, along with his elder brother Sunil Kumar, consented for organ donation, ensuring that Karan’s memory would continue through the gift of life.

Karan’s liver, pancreas and both kidneys were successfully retrieved and transplanted. Although the family had also consented to lung donation, the organs were later found medically unsuitable for transplantation.

Advertisement

Expressing gratitude towards PGIMER, Mohan Lal shared, “We are thankful that Karan’s final journey was handled with such care and humanity.”

Karan’s liver was transplanted into a 22-year-old man suffering from end-stage liver disease. His pancreas and kidney were simultaneously transplanted into a 35-year-old woman battling severe organ failure and related complications.

“Karan was full of dreams and had his whole life ahead of him. Losing him has left a void in our lives that can never truly be filled. Yet, knowing that a part of him will continue to live on by helping others brings us some solace in this unimaginable loss,” shared Sunil Kumar, the donor’s elder brother.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts