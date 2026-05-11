In death, Ambala youth turns saviour for two at PGIMER

In an act of courage and compassion, a brain dead Ambala youth’s family chose to donate his organs, offering a renewed hope to two terminally ill patients awaiting transplantation at the PGIMER.

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On April 28, Karan, a class 12 student and resident of Ram Dass Nagar, Ambala City, was hit by a car while he was crossing a road. He was rushed to the Civil Hospital, Ambala, from where he was referred to the Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, Chandigarh, and later to the PGIMER for advanced care.

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Despite efforts by multi-disciplinary medical teams, he could not recover and was declared brain stem dead on May 7.

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During their difficult time, Karan’s father Mohan Lal, along with his elder brother Sunil Kumar, consented for organ donation, ensuring that Karan’s memory would continue through the gift of life.

Karan’s liver, pancreas and both kidneys were successfully retrieved and transplanted. Although the family had also consented to lung donation, the organs were later found medically unsuitable for transplantation.

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Expressing gratitude towards PGIMER, Mohan Lal shared, “We are thankful that Karan’s final journey was handled with such care and humanity.”

Karan’s liver was transplanted into a 22-year-old man suffering from end-stage liver disease. His pancreas and kidney were simultaneously transplanted into a 35-year-old woman battling severe organ failure and related complications.

“Karan was full of dreams and had his whole life ahead of him. Losing him has left a void in our lives that can never truly be filled. Yet, knowing that a part of him will continue to live on by helping others brings us some solace in this unimaginable loss,” shared Sunil Kumar, the donor’s elder brother.