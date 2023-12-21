In double delight, Chandigarh girls strike gold in roller, inline hockey events

Chandigarh, December 20
City girls claimed gold in both senior roller hockey and inline hockey events during the ongoing 61st National Skating Championship, at Sector 10 Skating Rink.
In the girls’ senior roller hockey, Chandigarh secured top honors by winning all league matches. Haryana girls won silver medal, while Punjab took home bronze. In girls’ senior inline hockey event, Chandigarh clinched gold, with Haryana claiming silver and Karnataka bronze.
The rankings were determined based on performances in league matches. In the boys’ senior inline hockey, Haryana defeated Rajasthan 3-0 to advance to the final. After a two-year gap, Haryana emerged a dominant force in inline hockey and confirmed a medal in the championship. Haryana will face Chandigarh in the finals, with Chandigarh securing victory over Punjab in a penalty stroke after both sides were tied at 3-3 during semifinals.
Punjab conceded three goals in the second half, including the equaliser scored few seconds before the final whistle. Meanwhile, in the men’s roller hockey, Chandigarh defeated Jammu & Kashmir to claim bronze medal. In boys’ junior roller hockey, Tamil Nadu defeated Uttar Pradesh to secure bronze. In boys’ junior inline hockey, Andhra Pradesh secured bronze by defeating Haryana.
The Tribune is now available on WhatsApp Channels. Click here to get all the latest updates from us on WhatsApp .
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Summons politically motivated, Arvind Kejriwal tells Enforcement Directorate
The probe agency had asked him to appear on December 21 in c...
Retired DSP's son detained in Parliament security breach case; Delhi Police question 2 more people
Saikrishna Jagali, a techie and son of a retired DSP, is pic...
Now you know why 143 MPs were suspended: Congress on Lok Sabha nod to 3 criminal law bills
97 Lok Sabha MPs and 46 Rajya Sabha MPs have been suspended ...
3 die in Kerala of Covid as 300 fresh cases reported in state
Active cases in the state reach 2,341