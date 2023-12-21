In double delight, Chandigarh girls strike gold in roller, inline hockey events

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 20

City girls claimed gold in both senior roller hockey and inline hockey events during the ongoing 61st National Skating Championship, at Sector 10 Skating Rink.

In the girls’ senior roller hockey, Chandigarh secured top honors by winning all league matches. Haryana girls won silver medal, while Punjab took home bronze. In girls’ senior inline hockey event, Chandigarh clinched gold, with Haryana claiming silver and Karnataka bronze.

The rankings were determined based on performances in league matches. In the boys’ senior inline hockey, Haryana defeated Rajasthan 3-0 to advance to the final. After a two-year gap, Haryana emerged a dominant force in inline hockey and confirmed a medal in the championship. Haryana will face Chandigarh in the finals, with Chandigarh securing victory over Punjab in a penalty stroke after both sides were tied at 3-3 during semifinals.

Punjab conceded three goals in the second half, including the equaliser scored few seconds before the final whistle. Meanwhile, in the men’s roller hockey, Chandigarh defeated Jammu & Kashmir to claim bronze medal. In boys’ junior roller hockey, Tamil Nadu defeated Uttar Pradesh to secure bronze. In boys’ junior inline hockey, Andhra Pradesh secured bronze by defeating Haryana.

