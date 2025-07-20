In existence for 40 years, unauthorised furniture market demolished in Chandigarh’s Sectors 53, 54

In a joint operation conducted by the local administration and police, an unauthorised furniture market spread across Sectors 53 and 54 in Chandigarh was demolished on Sunday.

The market, which had been operational since 1985, consisted of 116 shops occupying 15 acres of agricultural land.

Located along a key road connecting Chandigarh and Mohali, the market had become a cause of traffic congestion due to unregulated parking and encroachments, hampering the smooth movement of vehicles.

Speaking to ANI, SDM East Khushpreet Kaur said, “We had been issuing them ultimatums from time to time. Last year, the initiative to get the market vacated was started. Following that, they had given a few representations and until a decision on them was made, we had cancelled all action. After the representation on this decision, we informed them from time to time that this needed to be vacated. We have been making announcements for the past 10 to 12 days. So, they were duly informed.”