 In green push, Chandigarh Administration plans four canal-top solar plants : The Tribune India

Two plants will come up on N-Choe, Chandigarh. Photo: Pradeep Tewari



Tribune News Service

Dushyant Singh Pundir

Chandigarh, June 23

In order to generate green energy, the UT Administration plans to set up four canal-top solar photovoltaic (SPV) power plants on N-Choe and Patiala ki Rao seasonal rivulets in the city.

The Chandigarh Renewable Energy and Science and Technology Promotion Society (CREST), the designated executing agency for the implementation of renewable energy projects of the Department of Science and Technology, UT, plans to set up a 4 megawatt peak (MWp) solar power plant on Patiala ki Rao near Botanical Garden in Sarangpur and another 2 MWp plant on the rivulet just opposite the dumping ground at Dadu Majra.

A 2 MWp solar power plant will be set up on N-Choe near the Garden of Conifers in Sector 52. Another plant of 500 kWp will come up near Sports Complex in Sector 42, says a CREST official.

He says the projects will be taken up for final approval at a meeting of the governing body of CREST slated for June 28. Two floating solar power plants will also be set up on the waterworks in Sector 39. A 3,000 kWp floating SPV power plant is planned at tank number 5 and 6 and another 2,500 kWp plant at tank number 1 and 2 at the waterworks, he says. The final approval for both floating plants and another 1 MWp solar plant to be set up on a shed in the parking area near DT Mall in IT Park is likely to be received at the meeting.

A total of 23 solar power projects will be set up in the city. As many as 20 solar power plants, with a total capacity of 4.5 MWp, will be completed by July, he says.

The ambitious target of 75 MWp to be achieved by August 15 will be achieved by the end of year, he adds.

To achieve the target, CREST has prepared a detailed report on feasibility of solar power plants at various sites. Chandigarh is already on course to becoming a model solar city and implementation of the solar city programme is in full swing with 56 MWp power generation achieved so far.

To enhance solar energy share, he says, the administration is identifying new opportunities to minimise dependence on non-renewable energy sources.

CREST is already working on making at least seven government departments/ buildings 100% self-reliant in terms of energy, including Model Jail, Sector 51, and all buildings of the Forest Department, government schools and police stations, and buildings of the Transport Department, government hospitals under the UT Administration and buildings of the Sports Department.

On her visit to the city, President Droupadi Murmu had laid the foundation stone of a 2 MWp floating SPV power plant at the Sector 39 waterworks. The project would help generate clean and green power by re-utilising wasteland.

A 500 kW floating solar plant had also been installed on the Dhanas lake.

Floating units on anvil

  • Two floating solar power plants of 3,000 kWp and 2,500 kWp capacity will also be set up on the waterworks in Sector 39
  • Final nod to these and a 1 MWp plant on a shed in parking area near DT Mall in IT Park may be given at CREST governing body meeting on June 28
  • 23 solar projects will be set up in city; 20 plants, with 4.5 MWp capacity, will be ready by July

