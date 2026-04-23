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Home / Chandigarh / In letter to PM Modi, Chandigarh Mayor moots new corridor as national highway

In letter to PM Modi, Chandigarh Mayor moots new corridor as national highway

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Ramkrishan Upadhyay
Chandigarh, Updated At : 03:15 AM Apr 23, 2026 IST
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Saurabh Joshi, Chandigarh Mayor
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To decongest the Tricity region, Mayor Saurabh Joshi has submitted a comprehensive proposal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking declaration and development of the Chandigarh–Karoran–Tanda–Prempura–Gariran–Paploha–Bar Shalu Khurd–Jangeshu–Kasauli–Dharampur corridor as a National Highway under the PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan.

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Highlighting Chandigarh’s critical role as a transit hub for traffic moving between Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Haryana and Delhi, the Mayor emphasised the urgent need for an alternative high-capacity corridor to ease the mounting pressure on key routes such as Madhya Marg and the Panchkula–Pinjore–Dharampur stretch.

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In his proposal, the Mayor underlined that the suggested corridor would provide a direct and shorter route to Himachal Pradesh.

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The proposed alignment, passing through the Shivalik foothills and Kandi belt, will incorporate advanced engineering solutions such as slope stabilisation, climate-resilient drainage systems and smart traffic infrastructure.

The proposal highlighted the corridor’s role in strengthening emergency healthcare access to premier institutions like the PGIMER, ensuring faster response during medical emergencies. Additionally, it is expected to boost tourism by providing seamless connectivity to destinations like Kasauli and Dharampur, while also serving as a reliable alternative route during natural disasters and monsoon disruptions.

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Describing the project as a “strategic growth engine for North India”, the Mayor emphasised that a portion of the proposed alignment was already notified as a National Highway in Himachal Pradesh, making a strong case for extending the status to the entire corridor for continuity and maximum impact.

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