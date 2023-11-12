In Panchkula, no mention of cracker content detail

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, November 11

There is no display of content details on crackers being sold at the temporary market behind the Hafed corporate office in Sector 5 here. Most of them carry the ‘green cracker’ tag on them.

The temporary market is one of the four sites in Panchkula district where Deputy Commissioner Sushil Sarwan has permitted the sale of crackers from 13 stalls. Besides, permission has been granted for setting up three stalls at Raipur Rani and two each in Barwala and Ramgarh.

In a departure from the previous practice, most crackers now come in boxes marked with ‘green cracker’ tags. Others also carry the ‘eco-friendly’ tag on them, but do not carry details of their contents. Most of them carry the name of manufacturer based in Sivakasi of Tamil Nadu and Saharanpur and other places in Uttar Pradesh.

Visitors questioned the veracity of the ‘green cracker’ claim without the mention of the contents on the crackers.

Sellers at the marketplace said they were merely selling products and were unaware of their contents.

Panchkula Tehsildar Pundeep Sharma, who has been deputed to ensure order at the Sector 5 market, said the ‘green cracker’ stickers were one of the ways to ensure that the combustibles conform to the permitted levels of pollution.

Traders offer 50% discount on crackers

Concerns over worsened pollution levels and administrative restrictions on the bursting of highly polluting fireworks on the festive day seem to have brought down their sale. As such, sellers said they were readily selling crackers at high discounts.

Yuvi, one of the stall owners, said, "Firecrackers are directly associated with festivities. Therefore, they can be sold with high profit margin. However, the government restrictions and pollution concerns have reduced the number of buyers. Also, we have only two days to trade and earn profit. Therefore, the basic idea is to sell as much quantity as possible."

#Panchkula