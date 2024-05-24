In Panchkula, nominees hold meets on last day of campaign

Panchkula, May 23
After over a month-long spree of rallies and roadshows, the political fever in Panchkula trickled down on Thursday as parties brought their campaigning to a stop. Political parties organised a few local programmes with their workers and held small gatherings.
While leaders and candidates of the INLD and JJP were barely visible in the last month, BJP candidate Banto Kataria and Congress candidate Varun Chaudhary visited the region on a regular basis and held conferences and rallies.
On Thursday, BJP candidate Kataria held a door-to-door campaign in areas adjoining the Ambika Devi temple. Congress candidate Varun Chaudhary participated in a programme in Sector 5. They also visited a few other areas.
