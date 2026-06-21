DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Chandigarh / In photos: International Yoga Day celebrations draw large crowds across region

In photos: International Yoga Day celebrations draw large crowds across region

People gather early morning to perform asans and breathing exercises, highlighting importance of physical fitness, mental well-being and holistic health

article_Author
Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 10:20 AM Jun 21, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Senior faculty, employees and patient attendants take part in the International Yoga Festival at the PGI sports ground in Chandigarh. Tribune Photo: Pradeep Tewari
Advertisement

The 12th edition of the International Day of Yoga on Sunday saw people from all walks of life participating in yoga sessions organised at schools, colleges, parks, government institutions and public venues across the region.

Advertisement

People gathered early in the morning to perform asans and breathing exercises, highlighting the importance of physical fitness, mental well-being and holistic health.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Punjab Governor and UT Administrator Gulab Chand Kataria along with senior officials take part in a yoga session at Tiranga Park in Chandigarh. Tribune Photo: Pradeep Tewari

Advertisement

Judges of the Punjab and Haryana High Court perform yoga. Tribune Photo: Pradeep Tewari

BJP national president Nitin Nabin with chancellor of Lovely Professional University and Rajya Sabha MP Ashok Mittal in an International Yoga Day session at the university campus.

Participants perform asans during Yoga Day celebrations at the Dhruv Pandove Cricket Stadium in Patiala. Tribune Photo: Rajesh Sachar

Haryana CM Nayab Saini performs yoga at the Parade Ground in Panchkula. Tribune Photo: Vicky

Himachal Pradesh Governor Kavinder Gupta participates in yoga celebrations in Shimla.

Paramilitary personnel take part in a yoga session at the Kartavya Path lawn in New Delhi. Tribune Photo: Manas Ranjan

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Deputy Speaker Harivansh Narayan Singh and BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad perform yoga at the Parliament House complex in New Delhi. Tribune Photo: Manas Ranjan

Yoga enthusiasts participate in a mass yoga session in Ludhiana. Photo: Himanshu Mahajan

Residents perform yoga in a session organised by the Bharatiya Yog Sansthan on International Yoga Day at Company Bagh in Amritsar on Sunday. Tribune Photo: Vishal kumar

Participants perform yoga at the Kartavya Path lawn in New Delhi. Tribune Photo: Manas Ranjan

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts