In photos: International Yoga Day celebrations draw large crowds across region

The 12th edition of the International Day of Yoga on Sunday saw people from all walks of life participating in yoga sessions organised at schools, colleges, parks, government institutions and public venues across the region.

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People gathered early in the morning to perform asans and breathing exercises, highlighting the importance of physical fitness, mental well-being and holistic health.

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Punjab Governor and UT Administrator Gulab Chand Kataria along with senior officials take part in a yoga session at Tiranga Park in Chandigarh. Tribune Photo: Pradeep Tewari

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Judges of the Punjab and Haryana High Court perform yoga. Tribune Photo: Pradeep Tewari

BJP national president Nitin Nabin with chancellor of Lovely Professional University and Rajya Sabha MP Ashok Mittal in an International Yoga Day session at the university campus.

Participants perform asans during Yoga Day celebrations at the Dhruv Pandove Cricket Stadium in Patiala. Tribune Photo: Rajesh Sachar

Haryana CM Nayab Saini performs yoga at the Parade Ground in Panchkula. Tribune Photo: Vicky

Himachal Pradesh Governor Kavinder Gupta participates in yoga celebrations in Shimla.

Paramilitary personnel take part in a yoga session at the Kartavya Path lawn in New Delhi. Tribune Photo: Manas Ranjan

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Deputy Speaker Harivansh Narayan Singh and BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad perform yoga at the Parliament House complex in New Delhi. Tribune Photo: Manas Ranjan

Yoga enthusiasts participate in a mass yoga session in Ludhiana. Photo: Himanshu Mahajan

Residents perform yoga in a session organised by the Bharatiya Yog Sansthan on International Yoga Day at Company Bagh in Amritsar on Sunday. Tribune Photo: Vishal kumar

Participants perform yoga at the Kartavya Path lawn in New Delhi. Tribune Photo: Manas Ranjan