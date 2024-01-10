 In poll season, CGC in spot over add-on structure : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Chandigarh
  • In poll season, CGC in spot over add-on structure

In poll season, CGC in spot over add-on structure

In poll season, CGC in spot over add-on structure


Tribune News Service

Deepankar Sharda

Chandigarh, January 9

Ahead of the elections, the Chandigarh Golf Club (CGC) finds itself embroiled in a storm over the restructuring of a building (dining area) — reportedly metres away from the buffer zone of the Punjab Raj Bhawan.

The expansion of the dining area got under way last year. The club management decided to rebuild the structure at the same place after facing the issue of water leakage from a temporary roof in the old structure. However, sources confirmed that a portion of the building, including a cantilever, caught the attention of the Punjab Raj Bhawan security. And they found it to be a security threat. The matter, when brought to the attention of the Estate Office, heated up as notices were served to the club to stop the construction. Though the management claimed to have all the necessary approvals, some members questioned the need for construction.

“The CGC is a sports club that has been the nursery of top professionals in golf for our country. One of the members received the Dronacharya Award for coaching just today. We are a law-abiding institution. Although the new construction is strictly as per the approved plans, certain issues were raised by the UT recently. We are open to settling the issues amicably, as directed by the High Court, to the satisfaction of the Administration,” said CGC president Lt Col HS Chahal.

The cantilever, which fell in the 10m security buffer zone, has already been demolished by the club. However, since it is election time, allegations of all kinds are being made,” he added.

“The club was very much aware of the construction. If the necessary approvals were taken and the building was constructed as per the approved plan, then what was the need to raze the cantilever? The club should name the culprits for the wastage of funds,” demanded a club member on the condition of anonymity. Another member, who registered a suggestion in the club record on January 3, stressed that a committee should be formed by the House (and not the management) to audit the cost of construction.

“Anonymous complaints have no validity, as they are generally malicious in nature, keeping the elections in view. A lot of members are happy with the work being carried out so far,” countered an official.

The annual general meeting of the club is scheduled to be held on January 28, followed by the annual elections on the same day. This year, the elections are expected to be a high-pitch affair, with two former presidents (who have held the post for more than one term) in the fray. The notices issued by the Estate Office and the Punjab and Haryana High Court’s judgment have become the ‘hot talk’ of the club.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh High Court rejects plea of DGP Kundu, Kangra SP to recall transfer orders as fallout of businessman Nishant controversy case

2
India

Bengaluru AI start-up CEO kills 4-year-old son in Goa hotel, arrested while fleeing to Karnataka with body in bag

3
Business

India’s ultra rich buy Rs 7,200 crore luxury flats in Gurugram in just 72 hours

4
Trending

‘Suchana Seth was not happy…’: Blood-stained cloths and fake address, know how AI start-up CEO’s crime came to light

5
Punjab

Video: In broad daylight, '200 rounds' fired at Zira councillor’s house during wedding in Punjab's Ferozepur; police probe drug smuggling rivalry

6
World

Facing backlash from Indians, Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu urges China to send more tourists

7
Punjab

Around 15 Punjab Congress leaders stay away from meeting called by Devender Yadav; resent party ‘not reining in’ Navjot Sidhu

8
Haryana

Cold wave in region to abate after 24 hours, dry weather to prevail with some morning fog

9
Haryana

2 Delhi Police officers die as their car collides with truck in Haryana's Sonepat

10
India

Non-Muslim Indian delegation makes historic visit to Medina, Smriti Irani leads it

Don't Miss

View All
India’s ultra rich buy Rs 7,200 cr luxury flats in Gurugram in just 73 hours
Business

India’s ultra rich buy Rs 7,200 crore luxury flats in Gurugram in just 72 hours

Now, safety guards to save bikers from killer thread
Amritsar

Now, safety guards to save bikers from killer kite thread

11.94 lakh passports issued in state last year
Punjab

11.94 lakh passports issued in Punjab last year

Stray cattle menace reaches airport, officials ‘unmoved’
Chandigarh

Stray cattle menace reaches Mohali airport, officials ‘unmoved’

Chandigarh shivers as day temp drops to 11.4°C
Chandigarh

Chandigarh shivers as day temp drops to 11.4°C

At -5.6°C, Srinagar records coldest night of season
J & K

At -5.6°C, Srinagar records coldest night of season

Diljit Dosanjh’s ‘Love Ya’ featuring Mouni Roy has international vibe fused with desi punch
Pollywood

On his birthday, Diljit Dosanjh’s song ‘Love Ya’ featuring Mouni Roy has international vibe fused with desi punch

Gulmarg Gondola ferried over a million tourists, earned Rs 108 crore revenue last year
J & K

Gulmarg Gondola ferried over a million tourists, earned Rs 108 crore revenue last year

Top News

Muizzu turns to China for tourists, faces ire at home

Muizzu turns to China for tourists, faces ire at home

India our 911 call, says former Maldivian defence minister

PM holds roadshow with UAE Prez ahead of ‘Vibrant Gujarat’ summit

PM holds roadshow with UAE Prez ahead of ‘Vibrant Gujarat’ summit

Historic first: Non-Muslim Indian team visits Medina

Historic first: Non-Muslim Indian team visits Medina

Smriti, another delegate tour holy city without hijab

Plastic bottle can have 3.7L toxic particles

Plastic bottle can have 3.7L toxic particles

Nanoplastics in bottles pose a health risk, says US study

Start-up CEO kills her 4-yr-old son in Goa, held

Start-up CEO kills her 4-yr-old son in Goa, held


Cities

View All

Amritsar MC razes parts of 5 illegal under-construction hotels

Amritsar MC razes parts of 5 illegal under-construction hotels

Cops conduct cordon & search operation in Amritsar, rural areas

High Court issues notice to Punjab govt on delay in holding municipal corporation polls

Now, safety guards to save bikers from killer kite thread

DSP’s plea on turning approver in drugs case to come up on January 23 in Tarn Taran court

Chandigarh may have mayor-in-council, own MC Act; councillors pass resolution

Chandigarh may have mayor-in-council, own MC Act; councillors pass resolution

‘Roads in bad shape’: Opposition slams Mayor

10.5°C, Chandigarh sees coldest January day in 8 years

Row over building violations: Chandigarh to withdraw notice to golf club, High Court told

Year after nod, rooftop solar plants hang fire

Capital battles big chill as maximum temperature drops to 13.4°C

Capital battles big chill as maximum temperature drops to 13.4°C

Minor’s sexual assault: Officer’s daughter, son get anticipatory bail

Top court upholds cap on number of visits by prisoners’ kin, advocates

Congress to join protest against Municipal Corporation of Delhi today

Gopal Rai approves Rs 250 crore projects for Delhi villages

48 houses searched in Qazi Mandi locality

48 houses searched in Qazi Mandi locality

Jalandhar DSP murder case: Blood-stained clothes of auto driver found near his house

‘Funds embezzled’: Centre seeks probe into Jalandhar Smart City ‘scam’

Congress not questioning AAP in Sukhpal Khaira case: Sunil Jakhar

Punjab Government committed to resolving issues of NRIs: Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal

Ahead of NGT hearing, 2nd phase of Sidhwan Canal cleaning begins in Ludhiana

Ahead of NGT hearing, 2nd phase of Sidhwan Canal cleaning begins in Ludhiana

Ludhiana District shivers as mercury plummets to 7.4°C

Central Pollution Control Board seeks more time to report Giaspura gas leak cause

Make water sample report public, demand Mangat village residents

4 buildings sealed in Ludhiana

Sale of market’s parking land snowballs into political issue

Sale of market’s parking land snowballs into political issue

16 held after search ops in Patiala, 14 cases registered

Staffers go on strike for restoration of OPS

Punjab cagers secure place in pre-quarterfinals of national games

Central schemes should reach all at grassroots, says Khanna