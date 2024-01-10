In poll season, CGC in spot over add-on structure

Tribune News Service

Deepankar Sharda

Chandigarh, January 9

Ahead of the elections, the Chandigarh Golf Club (CGC) finds itself embroiled in a storm over the restructuring of a building (dining area) — reportedly metres away from the buffer zone of the Punjab Raj Bhawan.

The expansion of the dining area got under way last year. The club management decided to rebuild the structure at the same place after facing the issue of water leakage from a temporary roof in the old structure. However, sources confirmed that a portion of the building, including a cantilever, caught the attention of the Punjab Raj Bhawan security. And they found it to be a security threat. The matter, when brought to the attention of the Estate Office, heated up as notices were served to the club to stop the construction. Though the management claimed to have all the necessary approvals, some members questioned the need for construction.

“The CGC is a sports club that has been the nursery of top professionals in golf for our country. One of the members received the Dronacharya Award for coaching just today. We are a law-abiding institution. Although the new construction is strictly as per the approved plans, certain issues were raised by the UT recently. We are open to settling the issues amicably, as directed by the High Court, to the satisfaction of the Administration,” said CGC president Lt Col HS Chahal.

The cantilever, which fell in the 10m security buffer zone, has already been demolished by the club. However, since it is election time, allegations of all kinds are being made,” he added.

“The club was very much aware of the construction. If the necessary approvals were taken and the building was constructed as per the approved plan, then what was the need to raze the cantilever? The club should name the culprits for the wastage of funds,” demanded a club member on the condition of anonymity. Another member, who registered a suggestion in the club record on January 3, stressed that a committee should be formed by the House (and not the management) to audit the cost of construction.

“Anonymous complaints have no validity, as they are generally malicious in nature, keeping the elections in view. A lot of members are happy with the work being carried out so far,” countered an official.

The annual general meeting of the club is scheduled to be held on January 28, followed by the annual elections on the same day. This year, the elections are expected to be a high-pitch affair, with two former presidents (who have held the post for more than one term) in the fray. The notices issued by the Estate Office and the Punjab and Haryana High Court’s judgment have become the ‘hot talk’ of the club.