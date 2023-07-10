In view of incessant rain, avoid these roads in Chandigarh

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, July 10

The Chandigarh Administration has issued a traffic advisory in view of the incessant rain.

The general public is being informed that due to rain there is waterlogging issue at railway under bridge road near CTU workshop, Phase-1, Industrial Area, Chandigarh. One must avoid this stretch of road and take an alternative route.

There is waterlogging issue at underpass of Sector 15/11, Chandigarh and the road is closed. One should take alternative routes.

One gate of Sukhna Lake regulator end is still kept open and the water from Sukhna Lake is still being released in the Sukhna chow due to which the following roads are closed for traffic movement: Road on both sides of Kishangarh village bridge; road from both sides on Shastri Nagar bridge; road from both sides of bridge near CTU workshop and Garcha turn light point; road from both sides of bridge on Makhan Majra village towards Zirakpur side.

Besides these locations, the road on bridge on Patiala ki Rao chow from Dadu Majra village side towards Mullanpur, Punjab side, is also closed for traffic.

The general public is advised not to venture into water bodies like lakes, choes, ponds, etc, during monsoon season to October 1 to avoid any untoward incident linked to drowning, etc.

Another advisory said that the general public is being informed that due to rain there is waterlogging issue at

1. Sector 40/41/54/55 Chowk

2. Press light point (Sector 8/9/17/18)

3. Matka Chowk (Sec 9/10/16/17 Chowk)

4. Sec 14/15/24/25 Chowk

5. Motor Market, Manimajra.