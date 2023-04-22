Inaugurated twice, work on Kishangarh road yet to start

Tribune News Service

Sandeep Rana

Chandigarh, April 21

Over a month after two separate inaugurations were done for the “commencement of the construction of phirni road” in Kishangarh, work has not been started yet. Area residents are forced to use the muddy and kutcha road.

Chandigarh MP Kirron had “formally inaugurated the work” during a programme on March 15. Earlier, the same work was inaugurated by area councillor Suman Devi had at her personal level on March 7.

It was seen as a political one-upmanship as the councillor belongs to AAP and the MP, who along with Mayor Anup Gupta, had inaugurated the work, come from the ruling BJP. The councillor was also present in this MC’s official event.

However, none of the inaugurations could actually start the job on the ground. This ‘phirni’ road is totally a kutcha road, which was never built.

Rain adds to the misery of area residents here. They have to pass through the muddy road. Water remains stagnant at several points on this road.

“Pedestrians are worst hit. Vehicles splash mud on people walking along the road. Walls of houses along the roadside get dirty with muddy water,” said Raju Kumar, a local resident.

“Bikers often skid on the muddy road. Road accidents are often reported here. Besides, vehicles get damaged due to unmetalled and potholed roads. The MC must immediately start the work,” said another resident Ram Sharan.

Councillor Suman said: “Why the MC authorities inaugurated the work when they cannot start it? People are getting harassed daily. I have been pressing the corporation to start the work as soon as possible.”

Mayor Anup Gupta said, “These works were never carried out in villages for years. We have taken a lead to build roads in all villages. Since works are simultaneously going on in three-four villages, it sometimes takes time to start work at other villages.”

Meanwhile, work to lay paver blocks in internal roads is in progress here. It was also inaugurated recently.