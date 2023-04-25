 INbrief : The Tribune India

Man nabbed for stealing batteries

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: A 24-year-old man has been arrested on the charge of stealing. Eight batteries have been recovered from him. The suspect has been identified as Ranjit, a resident of Jagatpura, Mohali. He was nabbed in the motor marker of Sector 43. The police said he had stolen an inverter battery from a house in Sector 43 on April 22. The police recovered the stolen battery from him and further interrogation led to the recovery of two more inverter batteries and five car batteries. TNS

Carrom meet from May 20

Mohali: The Chandigarh Carrom Association will organise the 5th Inter-School Carrom Championship at St Stephen’s School, Sector 45, from May 20 to 22. In this three-day tournament, a total of four events will be organised. A team comprising four boys and as many girls from Class 1 to Class 10 will be eligible. Those interested can confirm their entries with the organisers before May 12. TNS

UTCA to hold cricket trials

Chandigarh: Union Territory Cricket Association (UTCA) will organise trials to select a men’s team at Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 26, on April 25. A total of 155 probables are likely to participate in this two-day trials. Thirtyfive players, who excelled in the gully cricket tournament, will also take part in the trials at Mahajan Cricket Ground, IT Park, on April 25. TNS

State rugby meet from April 29

Chandigarh: Chandigarh Rugby Football Association will organise sub-Junior, junior and senior state championships from April 29 to 30 at Panjab University. Players born on or after April 4, 2008 (for sub-junior), and born on or after April 1, 2005 (for junior), will be eligible. There will be no age bar for the senior’s category. Those interested can confirm their entries with the organisers before April 27 (1pm). TNS

Khelo India Trials from April 27

Chandigarh: Panjab University, in collaboration with the Sports Authority of India (SAI), will organise trials on its campus for kabaddi, volleyball, hockey and gymnastics under the Khelo India Scheme . The physical fitness test will be held on April 27, followed by performance test on April 28.

