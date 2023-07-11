 Incessant Rain: After irate residents protest over civic amenities, Mohali administration responds : The Tribune India

  Incessant Rain: After irate residents protest over civic amenities, Mohali administration responds

Incessant Rain: After irate residents protest over civic amenities, Mohali administration responds

The residents had blocked the Airport road in protest and raised slogans against civic and administrative officials

Incessant Rain: After irate residents protest over civic amenities, Mohali administration responds

Residents blocked the Airport road in protest in Mohali, Tuesday, July 11, 2023. Tribune photo



Tribune News Service

Mohali, July 11

After the residents of Aeroocity and TDI City blocked the Airport Road in Mohali on Tuesday in protest to restore the basic civic amenities, which were disrupted following incessant rain, Mohali Deputy Commissioner Aashika Jain held a meeting with the officials of different departments and issued directions to resolve the matter.

During the meeting, she directed the officials to restore the power and drinking water supply, besides resuming road connectivity and clear the stretches with obstructions due to heavy rainfall.

The deputy commissioner directed the officials concerned to ensure uninterrupted service of food, drinking water and proper medical checkup for the residents.

Jain also reviewed the water level at sensitive points including Sotal, Malakpur (SYL embankment), Bhankharpur, Mubarikpur (Ghaggar), Baltana (Sukhna Choe) and directed the officials to monitor the flow minutely.

Meanwhile, reviewing the situation following breach in Ghaggar at Alamgir, the deputy commissioner directed Dera Bassi SDM Himanshu Gupta to ensure safety of the evacuees of Sadhapur, Dandera, Khajur Mandi, Sarsini and Tiwana; apart from plugging the breach at the earliest.

Referring to the persistent power outage of TDI City and Aerocity residents, she directed the officials to restore the supply.

Earlier in the day, the residents blocked the Airport road in protest against power outage, drinking water supply and waterlogged roads for three days and raised slogans against the civic and administrative officials.

