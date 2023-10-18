Incidents of slur continue to mar Chandigarh Golf League

Deepankar Sharda
Chandigarh, October 17
Golf is often termed as a gentleman’s game, but some incidents witnessed during the ongoing Chandigarh Golf League (CGL) give a contradictory impression.
In a fresh incident, a team has sought stringent action against a member of another team allegedly for using abusive language and that too in the presence of two women participants. As per the complaint, submitted to the Chairman (Disciplinary Committee) of the league (a copy in possession of Chandigarh Tribune), the team members have alleged that a member of another team used abusive language against them in full public view. The complainants also mention the exact abusive language in the complaint.
“This behaviour occurred in the presence of senior members and ladies. Our team’s coach and one of the youngest members of the team (both women) were shocked at such behaviour by the player and one of them left in tears. It is disturbing that the environment of the club has dropped to this low point that women in our team were publicly insulted,” read the complaint.
The incident reportedly happened on October 13.
“Before this incident, the brother of a member (who is captaining the opposition team) also reached out to our member and openly cast a slur on him. Our member just walked away,” read the complaint.
Meanwhile, the Chairman, Disciplinary Committee, refused to confirm the receipt of any complaint. Last week, two members indulged in a physical fighting and one of them was injured.
