Inclement weather alert: MC issues safety advisories

In view of the weather forecast issued by the Meteorological Department indicating possible rainfall and storm conditions in the coming days, the Municipal Corporation, Chandigarh, has issued a precautionary advisory for all residents and visitors of the city.

While speaking about the advisory, Amit Kumar, Commissioner MC, said that to ensure public safety and prevent damage to life and property, the following guidelines have been issued:

Avoid parking vehicles under heavy, overgrown, or old trees during adverse weather conditions.

Refrain from standing or taking shelter under trees, particularly those that appear aged or structurally weak.

Limit travel and pedestrian movement along tree-lined roads during heavy rain or stormy conditions, unless absolutely necessary.

Do not touch electric poles, streetlights, or park light fixtures as these may pose serious risks of electrocution.

Maintain a safe distance from trees and electrical installations.

He also appealed to all citizens to exercise caution and cooperate fully in ensuring their own safety and that of others. These measures are being implemented in the collective interest of public safety and the protection of city infrastructure.