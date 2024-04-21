Include our issues in party manifesto, traders tell BJP

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 20

A Chandigarh Beopar Mandal delegation today requested BJP city president JP Malhotra to include issues being faced by traders in the party manifesto for the General Election.

The main demands include implementation of one-time settlement Scheme for VAT assessment cases on Punjab pattern and making commercial, industrial property freehold with reasonable charges and formation of Chandigarh Traders Welfare Board.

Malhotra and Tandon assured the delegation that they would try to resolve maximum issues in the next term.

