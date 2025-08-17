DT
Income Tax Department celebrates Independence Day in Chandigarh

Income Tax Department celebrates Independence Day in Chandigarh

Principal Chief Commissioner of Income Tax Amrapalli Das highlights the progress of the North West Region in revenue mobilisation
Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 11:58 AM Aug 17, 2025 IST
The Income Tax Department, Chandigarh, celebrated Independence Day with great enthusiasm at Aaykar Bhawan, Sector 17.

Amrapalli Das, Principal Chief Commissioner of Income Tax, North West Region, was the chief guest on the occasion. The celebrations began with the unfurling of the National Flag, followed by cultural performances by children of the Income Tax Department staff, as well as students from Shivalik Public School and Gurukul Global School.

Addressing the gathering, Das highlighted the progress of the North West Region in revenue mobilisation and emphasised that revenue collection is not just about figures, but about supporting governance, financing development, strengthening infrastructure, enabling welfare, and fostering innovation. She appreciated the role of officers and staff in widening the tax base, embracing technology, and making compliance simpler for taxpayers.

