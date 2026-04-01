Several inconsistencies have been found in an affidavit submitted by the UT Administration to the National Green Tribunal (NGT) on management of solid and liquid waste in the city.

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The UT Administration has recently submitted a report in compliance with the directions of the NGT, concerning the implementation of statutory obligations under the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016, and allied environmental issues.

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However, in the observation note, the amicus curiae (a friend of the court) has pointed out that the compliance affidavit filed by the Union Territory contains several inconsistencies, data gaps and areas lacking clarity, particularly in relation to waste accounting, treatment efficacy, environmental safety and regulatory compliance. “These issues warrant further clarification and appropriate directions from the Tribunal,” stated the amicus curiae. The affidavit, while asserting substantial compliance, reflects various critical issues, including significant gaps in waste accounting, inefficiencies in processing, particularly in composting; presence of heavy metals in compost, raising environmental and public health concerns; continued discharge of sewage into drains, contradicting compliance claims, etc.

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As per the affidavit on solid waste management, the amicus curiae stated that the average municipal solid waste (MSW) generation is stated to be 500 tonnes per day (TPD), with a claimed treatment capacity of 100%. “The functioning and capacity of material recovery facilities (MRFs), waste-to-energy (WTE) units, refuse-derived fuel (RDF) plants, composting facilities, and other processing units raise several inconsistencies requiring clarification,” he said.

While 286 TPD of biodegradable waste is reported, only 190 TPD is processed at the compost plant, leaving approximately 96 TPD unaccounted for. Further, the RDF plant reportedly receives 109 TPD whereas only 82 TPD is utilised by cement and paper industries and 2 TPD is landfilled, leaving 25 TPD unexplained.

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The disposal mechanism for inert waste (27 TPD) and dairy waste has not been clearly specified and the status and operational details of the construction and demolition (C&D) waste processing facility remain unclear, the NGT was told.

On liquid waste management, the amicus curiae stated that the Raipur Kalan STP was operating beyond its installed capacity. Despite claims that storm water drains remain free of sewage discharge, it is acknowledged that Faidan Choe receives sewage and ultimately merges into the Ghaggar. Further, water quality analysis reports reveal alarmingly high levels of faecal coliform (FC), total coliform (TC) and biochemical oxygen demand (BOD) across four major drains — Sukhna Choe, N Choe, Patiala Ki Rao and Faidan Choe.