Increase in free pick-&-drop time at railway station hailed

Chandigarh, February 27

Members of the Youth Congress on Monday celebrated the extension in timing of free pick and drop at the railway station from six minutes to 10 minutes.

Youth Congress president Manoj Lubana said, “We had been raising the demand with the railway administration for the past several days and did many agitations for it. Finally, the railway administration listened to us and took this public-friendly decision. It is the victory of democracy,” he added.