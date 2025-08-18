Independence Day celebrated at Dass & Brown School with patriotic fervour

Dass & Brown Experiential Learning School (Dbels) celebrated the 79th Independence Day with patriotic fervour.

The morning began with the ceremonial flag hoisting, followed by the National Anthem. Students presented special assemblies featuring speeches, songs and performances.

This year’s celebration also coincided with a historic milestone for the institute — 79 years since the founding of the DCM Group of Schools, under whose legacy Dbels continues to thrive.

In a press release, Principal Anju Mehta said, “Independence Day at Dbels is not just a tradition — it’s a reminder to our students that they are the torchbearers of our nation’s values and its progress.”

The event concluded with a collective pledge by students and staff to contribute to a progressive and inclusive India.