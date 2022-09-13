India-Australia T20 Tie: ‘Black marketeers’ on the prowl

Tribune News Service

Deepankar Sharda

Mohali, September 12

With a limited number of tickets made available for online sale, “black marketeers” are on the job to make a quick buck.

The first T20 match of the Australia’s tour to India is scheduled to be held at IS Bindra PCA Stadium, Mohali, on the evening of September 20.

Many cricket fans reached the ticket counters at the stadium in the hope of getting tickets. Many ‘black marketeers’ were said to have approached these fans offering them student tickets of Rs 300 for Rs 1,000. The Tribune has a video proof of one such incident, which shows a young fan admitting to have been approached by ‘black marketeers’.

“A person came from inside the stadium and offered us student tickets (priced Rs 300) for Rs 1,000. As soon as people started approaching him, he went back,” said the fan, who had reached the counters to buy tickets. However, the stadium staff denied having any access to such tickets.

The Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) had issued a statement that only student tickets could be bought from the ticket counters. However, the date of starting the sale is yet to be announced.

Meanwhile, fans turned up in good numbers at the counters to try their luck. “It’s very common that fake ‘black marketeers’ approach the young fans and ask them to buy tickets at hefty amounts. Even in today’s case, these alleged ‘black marketeers’ were telling the fans that they had to wait for three hours (after paying the amount) to get tickets. At 11 am,” said Archit, who was at the ticket counters.

Online tickets sold instantly

The first lot of tickets was sold out within minutes on Monday. The tickets were made available online from 11am to 12 noon. While Rs 1,000 tickets were sold out in no time, the sale of Rs 1,500 ticket continued till 11.30 am. The tickets of prices higher than these were unavailable. The arena has a capacity of nearly 27,000 spectators.

Convenience charges irk fans