India-Australia Tie: Ticket sale from September 15

Tribune News Service

Mohali: The Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) has announced the schedule for sale of tickets for the coming India-Australia one-day international (day and night) match to be held at IS Bindra PCA Stadium on September 22. Amarjit Singh Mehta, President, PCA, said they would add more ticket counters in the tricity. The ticket sale, online as well as offline, will begin on September 15 at Insider/Patym and the ticket counters. The tickets will be available at seven branches of ICICI Bank, four private counters and two PCA stadium counters. The student’s ticket is priced at Rs 100 (on valid student ID only) at the PCA counter.

Student found dead in hostel

Chandigarh: Akash, a student of Government College of Art, Sector 10, was found dead in his room at International Boys Hostel, Sector 15, under mysterious circumstances on Tuesday evening. The police have ruled out any foul play in the incident. They said the victim hailed from Bihar. The autopsy was conducted and the body handed over to his kin. An inquest proceeding has been initiated at the Sector 11 police station. TNS

TT meet begins tomorrow

Mohali: The second Punjab State Table Tennis Ranking Tournament will be held from September 15 to 17 at the Sector-23 table tennis hall in memory of Prof RS Mehta. Around 300 table tennis players across different age groups from various districts and affiliated units of the association will participate. TNS

UT coach becomes nat’l referee

Chandigarh: Vivek Thakur, a judo coach with the UT Sports Department, has cleared a course to become a Grade-A national referee. The course was organised in New Delhi by the Judo Federation of India. Forty-two referees from across the country participated in it. Vivek was the only participant from Chandigarh. TNS

