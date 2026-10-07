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Home / Chandigarh / INDIA bloc holds ‘Vote Bachao, Desh Bachao’ march in Sector 17

INDIA bloc holds ‘Vote Bachao, Desh Bachao’ march in Sector 17

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Ramkrishan Upadhyay
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:11 AM Oct 07, 2026 IST
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Leaders and workers of INDIA bloc partners take out a march in Sector 17, Chandigarh. Pardeep Tewari
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The INDIA bloc staged a protest against the Election Commission and Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, with city Congress president HS Lucky leading a “Vote Bachao, Desh Bachao” march to the DC office in Sector 17 here on Tuesday.

Congress councillors, senior leaders, office-bearers and a large number of party workers, along with workers of constituent parties of the INDIA bloc, participated in the march.

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The police had put up barricades near the DC office to prevent the protesters from proceeding further. The protesters then staged a demonstration at the spot and raised slogans against the Chief Election Commissioner, the Election Commission and the BJP-led Central Government.

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Addressing the protesters, Lucky said democracy was protected not merely by conducting elections, but by ensuring fair electoral rolls and having an impartial Election Commission. He said serious questions had now been raised over the fairness of the poll panel.

Lucky said a memorandum addressed to President of India Droupadi Murmu was being submitted through the DC. The memorandum demanded immediate removal of Gyanesh Kumar from the post of CEC and called for restoring the impartiality and institutional credibility of the Election Commission.

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City president of Samajwadi Party Vikram Yadav also participated in the march.

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