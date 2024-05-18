INDIA bloc is opportunistic, dozen leaders eyeing PM’s post: Tandon

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 17

INDIA alliance is “opportunistic and a hoax” to dupe voters of Chandigarh, BJP candidate for city Lok Sabha seat Sanjay Tandon said today.

“But for opportunism, the INDI alliance has nothing in common. They are like a pack of cats and dogs,” he said at a public meeting in Sector 27.

He said INDIA bloc was “fighting tooth and nail” in Punjab, while they have “forged an unholy alliance to cheat the voters” of Chandigarh.

“They have no common minimum development programme. At the same time, there are more than a dozen leaders eyeing the prime minister’s chair. Both, the Congress and AAP lack confidence to take on the BJP. Besides, they do not enjoy voters’ trust and faith,” Tandon said.

The BJP nominee said both the Congress and AAP had to bite the dust in 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha polls in the face of overwhelming popularity of the BJP. “Now, they have meekly joined hands (in Chandigarh), whereas in Punjab and at many other places, they are at each other’s throat,” he said.

Addressing another public meeting in Industrial Area Phase 2, the BJP leader enumerated achievements of the Modi government in the past 10 years. He highlighted social and economic benefits offered by schemes such as Ayushman Bharat, Jan Dhan Yojana, PM Awas Yojana, Make in India, Digital India etc.

‘Tewari admits MCC violation’

Tandon attacked his INDIA bloc challenger and Congress leader Manish Tewari for “admitting” model code of conduct (MCC) violation. He said Tewari’s response to a show cause notice issued by the poll panel constitutes his “admission of guilt”.

Attacks Cong candidate for silence in Maliwal case

Tandon said even though the AAP seems to be taking a step back in the “unjust incident” that happened with its MP Swati Maliwal, the BJP was standing in support of women for the sake of their respect. He expressed regret that along with the AAP, the Congress and its leaders have once again been exposed in this matter.

He said: “Tewari makes no mistake in calling himself a powerful, expert advocate and speaker of the country. But, in the Swati Maliwal case, he has not spoken a word.”

Undertakes padyatras

Tandon today carried out padyatras in Sector 44, Mani Majra and Kishangarh to connect with city residents and understand their aspirations. As part of his election campaign, BJP activists will cover 614 booths across the city through foot marches. While interacting with local residents, Tandon inquired about their problems and expressed his unwavering commitment to resolving their issues.

Cong leader joins BJP

Congress leader Shamsher Singh Lotia, who belongs to Dalit community, today joined the BJP along with his supporters. Lotia is the president of Door to Door Garbage Collectors’ Association.

