INDIA bloc spreading confusion over poll panel, says Malhotra

City BJP president Jatinder Pal Malhotra on Sunday accused the Congress and other constitutents of the INDIA bloc of trying to spread lies and confusion among people and create distrust towards constitutional institutions, including the Election Commission.

He said the Election Commission was an independent constitutional institution and questioning its impartiality without presenting concrete facts was not appropriate in a democratic system. He said the confusion being created by the opposition regarding a letter written to the Cabinet Secretary had been completely clarified by the Election Commission’s explanation.

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The letter was neither related to any electoral policy nor the SIR process, but was an internal matter concerning the administrative functioning of an officer, he said. Linking it with the policy-making process of the Election Commission amounted to presenting facts out of context, he added.

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Malhotra said the opposition was also trying to create confusion regarding Form-6, prescribed for the inclusion of eligible citizens in the electoral roll.

He said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had, from time to time, raised questions regarding the functioning of the Election Commission, judiciary and institutions such as the CAG.