 India can become badminton powerhouse: Gopichand : The Tribune India

India can become badminton powerhouse: Gopichand

India can become badminton powerhouse: Gopichand

Winners of badminton tournament flaunt their medals in the presence of Padma Bhushan recipient Pullela Gopichand at the Sports Complex, Sector 38 (West), Chandigarh, on Monday. TRIBUNE PHOTO: NITIN MITTAL



Tribune News Service

Deepankar Sharda

Chandigarh, january 9

While Indian badminton is seeing a large number of tournaments, all-time great Pullela Gopichand, chief coach, Indian team, feels there’s still a scope of improvement by improving the coordination among all stakeholders.

Keep working to achieve aim

A player should put his head down and keep working on achieving the aim. Defeat doesn't mean to get depressed. It brings an opportunity to know about mistakes and start working to improve ourselves. — Pullela Gopichand, Chief badminton coach, India

Talking on the sidelines of the Yonex-Sunrise All-India Junior Ranking Badminton Tournament at the Sector 38 Sports Complex here today, Gopi mentioned that there was no dearth of talent as the sport witnessed a great response from across the nation. “In this tourney, we have finalists from Haryana and Delhi— which is usually dominated by other sports. So, this is a good sign,” he said.

“During our times, there were hardly 40 players and the entire championship would end up in two courts. With the passage of time, this trend has changed. In this particular event, there were 1,100 entries and one can imagine the pressure and popularity of the game. The result of many matches came after a fight of nearly 50 or 60 minutes, which again shows the level of talent we have in the country. However, there’s still a scope of improving conditions among all stakeholders for better results. We are having nationals, states, school meets and sometimes even Khelo India Games or trials running simultaneously. We need to coordinate well in order to streamline the process of having multiple championships at a particular time.”

Gopichand expressed his happiness on India winning international tournaments, but maintains that there’s still a lot to do for becoming the world’s badminton powerhouse.

“Thomas Cup was a huge win for our country. The victory makes me believe that India has the capability of becoming the world’s badminton powerhouse. I would like to see Indian shuttlers winning more number 1 slots at international levels. The depth in talent is very good, but winning top positions is needed to prove that India is a world leader in badminton,” said Gopi.

While talking about functioning of state associations and level of coaching, he added that the coaches need more opportunities and the system should provide a conducive environment for better results.

Harsher punishment for age fraud

The Indian legend also batted for having harsher punishment for age frauds at junior circuit. “A tougher punishment should be brought into the rules for age violations. It’s not fair for a genuine player,” added Gopi.

Unnati, Gagan win title

Haryana’s Unnati Hooda won the girls’ U-19 title by defeating Anmol Kharb 21-2 21-15. The state’s Gagan overpowered a tough challenge by Delhi’s Ginpaul S to win the boys’ U-19 title 21-14 13-21 21-12. In the mixed doubles final, the pair of Arulmurugan R and Srinidhi N defeated Bharath Sanjai S and Gnanadha Karthikeyan 21-13 21-15, while the pair of Manya Ralhan and Tanvi Sharma won the girls’ doubles U-19 title by defeating Vaishnavi Khadkekar and Sania Sikkandar 21-15 21-17. Nicholas Nathan Raj and Tushar Suveer won the boys’ U-19 title by defeating Bharath Sanjai S and Aswath Harrish SP 21-17 21-17.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Nation

Air India peeing incident: Delhi court sends accused Shankar Mishra to 14-day judicial remand, denies police his custody

2
Punjab

Punjab leg of Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra, here is the route

3
Business

Amul managing director RS Sodhi ousted; Jayenbhai Mehta gets interim charge

4
Nation

Cancer risk starts with first drop of alcohol: WHO

5
Ludhiana

Rs 756-cr elevated highway to be complete by June

6
Punjab

Punjab minister Fauja Singh Sarari resigns months after extortion controversy

7
Punjab

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann reallocates portfolios after Cabinet reshuffle; Dr Balbir Singh gets Health and Family Welfare

8
Amritsar

Rahul Gandhi visits Golden Temple before starting Punjab leg of Bharat Jodo Yatra

9
Diaspora

Manpreet Monica Singh makes history, sworn in as first female Sikh judge in US

10
Trending

Pakistan man with 3 wives welcomes 60th kid, mulling another marriage for more children

Don't Miss

View All
After wearing T-shirt in biting cold, Rahul Gandhi now walks barefoot on cold surface during yatra in Punjab
Trending

After wearing T-shirt in biting cold, Rahul Gandhi now walks barefoot in Punjab in 4 degrees Celsius

CM Bhagwant Mann tells protesting Punjab employees to join work by 2pm today, or face action
Punjab

PCS officers withdraw protest, decide to resume work after meeting with Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

Expect snow in Himachal Pradesh from today
Himachal

Higher reaches of Himachal Pradesh get snow

Roads sinking, McLeodganj could be next Joshimath, warn geologists
Himachal

Roads sinking, McLeodganj could be next Joshimath, warn geologists

‘It will injure lungs of city’: Supreme Court bars apartmentalisation of residential units in Corbusian Chandigarh
Chandigarh

'It will injure lungs of city': Supreme Court bars 'apartmentalisation' of residential units in Corbusian Chandigarh

Here is why Sidharth Shukla is trending with 'Bigg Boss 16'; here a few clips that will make you smile
Trending

Here is why Sidharth Shukla is trending with 'Bigg Boss 16'; here are a few clips that will make you smile

Miscreants chop off man's hand sitting with girl in Kurukshetra’s Haveli, later fled with it; victim hospitalised
Haryana

Miscreants chop off hand of man sitting with girl in Kurukshetra's Haveli, flee with it

Dense fog envelops Punjab, Haryana as cold wave intensifies in region
Haryana

Dense fog envelops Punjab, Haryana as cold wave intensifies in region

Top News

Portfolios allocated to Himachal Pradesh ministers, CM Sukhu keeps Finance and Home; see full list

Portfolios allocated to Himachal Pradesh ministers, CM Sukhvinder Sukhu keeps Finance, Home; see full list

Deputy CM Mukesh Agnihotri gets Transport, Dhani Ram Shandil...

AI peeing incident: Delhi court denies bail to Shankar Mishra, says act was ‘utterly disgusting’

Air India peeing incident: Delhi court denies bail to Shankar Mishra, says act was 'utterly disgusting'

‘Accused has tried contacting the victim and the possibility...

Vice President Dhankhar slams ‘one-upmanship’ from judicial platforms, says cannot have ‘Ostrich-like’ stance

Vice President Dhankhar slams 'one-upmanship' from judicial platforms, says cannot have 'Ostrich-like' stance

Addressing All India Presiding Officers Conference, Rajya Sa...

Flight disrupted across US after FAA computer outage

US air travel rumbles back to life after overnight computer outage

More than 6,000 flights delayed and nearly 1,000 cancelled |...

CM Bhagwant Mann tells protesting Punjab employees to join work by 2pm today, or face action

PCS officers withdraw protest, decide to resume work after meeting with Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

The announcement is made jointly by ACS to CM A Venu Prasad ...


Cities

View All

Self-service tourist info kiosks non-functional

Self-service tourist info kiosks non-functional

Clash in Goindwal jail: Kin of injured inmates demand investigation

Snatchers on prowl: Three robbed of phones, vehicle

PCS officers on mass leave, work hit

Cabinet ministers review works in schools

Maghi Mela special train to run between Bathinda, Fazilka on January 14, 15, 16

Maghi Mela special train to run between Bathinda, Fazilka on January 14, 15, 16

Bathinda Punjab’s coldest at 2°C

Chandigarh lawyer appointed to Commonwealth’s new committee on military justice

Chandigarh lawyer appointed to Commonwealth’s new committee on military justice

Punjab school board chairman Yograj resigns

Tunisha Sharma made last phone call to her mother, asked her to book tickets for Chandigarh: Lawyer tells court in Maharashtra

To preserve Chandigarh's heritage, Supreme Court bars floor-wise division of houses

Punjab National Bank fraud: CBI gets sanction to prosecute 6 officers

Centre-Delhi row: Will have to find balance and decide as to who will control services, says Supreme Court

Centre-Delhi row: Will have to find balance and decide as to who will control services, says Supreme Court

Ex gratia of Rs 1 crore announced for family of Delhi Police ASI killed by snatcher

Delhi most polluted city of country in 2022

Nod to prosecute JNUSU ex-leader for Army tweets

Kanjhawala hit-and-drag case: Court seeks reasons for delay in responding to initial PCR calls

Special meeting on LED ‘scam’ tomorrow in Jalandhar

Special meeting on LED ‘scam’ tomorrow in Jalandhar

MC driver, who had shot woman dead, succumbs to injuries

Rahul Gandhi to start yatra in Doaba from January 14

Golden girl Mallika Handa to get National Youth Award

Jalandhar students clear CA final

District in need of ambulances, 12 lying defunct at Civil Hospital

District in need of ambulances, 12 lying defunct at Civil Hospital

Ludhiana druglord Akshay Kumar Chhabra rose from tea seller's son to 'crorepati' in 2 years

International drugs syndicate in Ludhiana: No lessons learnt, Punjab Police again caught napping

Residents, farmers' body protest over poor state of Rahon Road

Ludhiana: PCS officers visit court in RTA's support

Patiala youth who dies in Canada cremated in hometown today

Patiala youth who died in Canada cremated in hometown today

Bharat Jodo Yatra is all about spreading love, Rahul Gandhi says at Sirhind

Traffic jams a norm in royal city, cops on toes during rush hours

Patiala DC takes stock of work on Model Town drain

Patiala MC workers rally behind protesting PCS officers