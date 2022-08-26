India Clean Air Summit 2022: Punjab’s municipal corporations need to be proactive and coordinate better to fight air pollution

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, 26 August

Numerous city municipal corporations in the state of Punjab are not only struggling to understand the requirements under the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP) but are also unable to coordinate between various departments within civic bodies to address the issue of air pollution, the Centre for Study of Science, Technology and Policy (CSTEP), a policy-research think tank, has assessed.

The analysis further states that municipal corporations, especially across Amritsar, Ludhiana, Hoshiarpur and Bathinda, have asked CSTEP assistance in developing their understanding of the dynamics of air pollution as well as the requirements and strategies under NCAP.

The NCAP, announced by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change in January 2019, has led to the development of clean air action plans with an aim to reduce PM 2.5 pollution by 20-30 per cent by 2024 compared to 2017.

The findings were shared on the sidelines of the India Clean Air Summit (ICAS) 2022 on Thursday at Bengaluru.

ICAS is India’s premier event on air pollution and is organised by the Centre for Air Pollution Studies (CAPS) at the CSTEP to call for an integrated approach to resolving air pollution and climate change.

The four-day event brought together scientists, policymakers, technologists, and affected communities to discuss solutions for air pollution.

Among the findings for Punjab, the NCAP initiated a tripartite agreement between state pollution control board, municipal corporation and an institute of repute.

“Various city municipal bodies are struggling to understand the requirements of NCAP and coordinating among line departments,” said Pratima Singh, Head of CAPS.

“We all need to work in collaboration. Municipalities need to actively make use of the institute of repute identified by the Central Pollution Control Board under NCAP to help them build their capacity,” said Singh.

Meanwhile, commenting on the stubble burning issue in Punjab, Singh said in order to effectively implement strategies, there must be better inter- and intra-district departmental cooperation and collaboration.

#Climate change #Environment #Hoshiarpur #Pollution