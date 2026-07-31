India emerges as defence technology exporter, says DRDO ex-chief

The Institute of Nano Science and Technology (INST) organised the inaugural Abdul Kalam Lecture series on the occasion of Research Scholar Day at its Sector 81 campus on Wednesday.

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The inaugural lecture was delivered by Dr G Satheesh Reddy, former Chairman of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and Member of the National Security Advisory Board. In his address, Dr Reddy shared fascinating anecdotes from his close association with Dr APJ Abdul Kalam, highlighting the legendary scientist’s leadership, vision and commitment to scientific excellence.

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He spoke about India’s transformation from a nation largely dependent on imported defence systems to one that is increasingly developing and exporting world-class indigenous technologies. Citing the BrahMos missile programme as a prime example of the “Make in India” vision, he underlined the country’s growing technological self-reliance.

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Dr Reddy, who worked closely with Dr Kalam for nearly three decades on strategic missile programmes, including Prithvi, Agni and Akash, recalled how Dr Kalam’s innovation-driven and visionary leadership played a key role in enabling DRDO to develop indigenous missile systems, ammunition and artillery technologies. “These capabilities proved to be game changers during Operation Sindoor, demonstrating the strength of India’s indigenous defence ecosystem,” he said.

Emphasising the future of strategic technologies, Dr Reddy said nanoscience and nanotechnology, particularly advanced quantum materials, would play a transformative role in developing next-generation indigenous defence equipment, surveillance systems and other critical technologies for national security.

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He urged young researchers to pursue cutting-edge research that could strengthen India’s technological leadership and strategic self-reliance. The lecture saw enthusiastic participation from the institute’s research community and was followed by an engaging interactive session with research scholars and faculty members.