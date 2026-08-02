India Hockey 360 Festival concludes

The inaugural India Hockey 360 Festival concluded today, bringing together North American hockey experts and coaches to support the development of roller, ball and ice hockey in India. The two-day festival created opportunities for participants to learn from global expertise while strengthening the sport’s grassroots system.

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The festival connected India’s hockey community with international organisations and professional coaches through initiatives focussed on player development, coaching and increasing awareness of the sport. The festival started with the Try Ball Hockey Activation, where participants of all ages experienced the sport through interactive skill-based activities designed to introduce new audiences to ball hockey.

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On Sunday, the festival continued with a coaches’ summit, elite roller hockey clinic and 3x3 exhibition at the Sector 10 skating rink, in partnership with the Ice Hockey Association of India (IHAI). Harry Mahesh, assistant coach of the Abbotsford Canucks, shared his coaching expertise with players and coaches at the clinic. Randip Janda, NHL broadcaster, also joined the day’s activities as co-organiser, interacting with participants and reinforcing the festival’s vision of advancing roller, ball and ice hockey in India.

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The festival was supported by several of the world’s most respected ice hockey organisations, led by the National Hockey League (NHL), Vancouver Canucks and Bauer Hockey, alongside the IHAI and other partners committed to growing the sport globally.