DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM CWG 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Chandigarh / India Hockey 360 Festival concludes

India Hockey 360 Festival concludes

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 11:49 PM Aug 02, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Representational image.
Advertisement

The inaugural India Hockey 360 Festival concluded today, bringing together North American hockey experts and coaches to support the development of roller, ball and ice hockey in India. The two-day festival created opportunities for participants to learn from global expertise while strengthening the sport’s grassroots system.

Advertisement

The festival connected India’s hockey community with international organisations and professional coaches through initiatives focussed on player development, coaching and increasing awareness of the sport. The festival started with the Try Ball Hockey Activation, where participants of all ages experienced the sport through interactive skill-based activities designed to introduce new audiences to ball hockey.

Advertisement

On Sunday, the festival continued with a coaches’ summit, elite roller hockey clinic and 3x3 exhibition at the Sector 10 skating rink, in partnership with the Ice Hockey Association of India (IHAI). Harry Mahesh, assistant coach of the Abbotsford Canucks, shared his coaching expertise with players and coaches at the clinic. Randip Janda, NHL broadcaster, also joined the day’s activities as co-organiser, interacting with participants and reinforcing the festival’s vision of advancing roller, ball and ice hockey in India.

Advertisement

The festival was supported by several of the world’s most respected ice hockey organisations, led by the National Hockey League (NHL), Vancouver Canucks and Bauer Hockey, alongside the IHAI and other partners committed to growing the sport globally.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts