India hosts 16th BRICS Health Ministers’ Meeting, adopts declaration on resilient public health systems

India has undertaken transformative reforms to strengthen its healthcare system through people-centric policies, expanded healthcare access, digital public infrastructure and enhanced service delivery, said Jagat Prakash Nadda, Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare, while addressing the 16th BRICS Health Ministers’ Meeting virtually here today.

Advertisement

The 16th BRICS Health Ministers’ Meeting concluded today in Chandigarh under India’s BRICS Chairship 2026.

Advertisement

🔹 16th #BRICS Health Ministers' Meeting Concludes Successfully under India's BRICS Chairship 2026 🔹 BRICS Health Ministers Unanimously Adopt 16th BRICS Health Ministerial Declaration Read here: https://t.co/R7kj03fwlO pic.twitter.com/eyUDTDJ2En — PIB India (@PIB_India) July 23, 2026

Advertisement

In his address, the minister observed that India’s experience has reinforced the belief that resilient public health systems and equitable healthcare are essential for sustainable development across nations.

He noted that the active participation of member countries reflects the enduring strength of BRICS as a platform for advancing cooperation among the Global South.

Advertisement

Highlighting the evolution of BRICS over the past two decades, Nadda noted that the grouping has emerged as a defining voice of the Global South and an increasingly influential platform in shaping a more inclusive and equitable global order. He observed that infectious diseases, the rising burden of non-communicable diseases, climate-related health risks and rapid technological advancements require deeper multilateral cooperation and stronger institutional partnerships.

Referring to India’s BRICS Chairship theme, “Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability”, the minister emphasised that the future of global health depends on building resilient health systems capable of anticipating and responding effectively to emerging public health challenges.

Nadda said that the highest purpose of public health is not merely to treat illness but to prevent disease and promote overall wellbeing.

Presenting India’s health priorities under its BRICS Chairship, Nadda highlighted that BRICS countries collectively account for nearly half of the global tuberculosis burden and emphasised that continued strengthening of BRICS TB Research Network would accelerate collaborative research, innovation, operational research and equitable access to new diagnostics, therapeutics and vaccines, thereby contributing significantly to global TB elimination efforts.

He also underlined the importance of strengthening collaboration among BRICS Medical Products Regulatory Authorities and welcomed the release of BRICS GxP White Paper, describing it as an important step towards enhancing regulatory excellence, harmonisation, capacity building and ensuring the quality, safety and efficacy of medical products. Stressing the importance of preparedness against future health emergencies, the minister welcomed the establishment of Sub-Working Group on BRICS Integrated Early Warning System for Prevention and Response to Mass Infectious Diseases and the adoption of its Terms of Reference as a significant milestone towards reinforcing regional and global health security.

Highlighting the transformative role of digital technologies in healthcare, Nadda noted that India’s experience through Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission, Ayushman Arogya Mandirs and e-Sanjeevani telemedicine platform has demonstrated the immense potential of digital public infrastructure to democratise healthcare delivery and improve access, particularly in remote and underserved areas.

He also welcomed the release of BRICS Compendium on Digital Health Architecture for Continuum of Care, including Access to Healthcare in Remote Areas, describing it as a valuable knowledge resource for facilitating cooperation, exchange of best practices and mutual learning among BRICS countries. The minister further noted that the growing burden of lifestyle-related diseases and non-communicable diseases calls for greater emphasis on preventive healthcare and welcomed the launch of BRICS Mission for Healthy Lifestyle along with BRICS Roadmap for Joint Initiative on Healthy Lifestyle Promotion (2026–2029), which seeks to promote healthy diets, regular physical activity, preservation of traditional food cultures and evidence-based behavioural change across BRICS nations.

Recognising mental health as an essential pillar of Universal Health Coverage, Nadda announced the establishment of BRICS Network of Centres of Excellence on Mental Wellness, to be coordinated by NIMHANS, as a major institutional initiative to strengthen research, promote mental well-being and narrow treatment gaps across member countries. He also highlighted the adoption of the operational framework to fight against Diseases Driven by Social Determinants of Health (DD-SDH) and for BRICS Network of National Public Health Institutes, which will provide a durable institutional framework for scientific collaboration, public health intelligence and multi-sectoral action to advance health equity. The minister further noted the deliberations on cooperation in BRICS Nuclear Medicine and continued support for the activities of BRICS Vaccine Research and Development Centre to strengthen collaborative research and improve equitable access to essential medical products.

Adoption of BRICS Health Ministers’ Declaration

A major outcome of the meeting was the unanimous adoption of the 16th BRICS Health Ministerial Declaration, reflecting the shared commitment of BRICS countries to deepen health cooperation and strengthen resilient, equitable and people-centric health systems.

The declaration reaffirmed the commitment of member countries to advancing Universal Health Coverage, strengthening pandemic prevention, preparedness and response, promoting digital health, enhancing regulatory cooperation, expanding collaborative research, combating communicable and non-communicable diseases, promoting mental health and healthy lifestyles, strengthening traditional medicine, and ensuring equitable access to affordable medicines, vaccines, diagnostics and medical technologies.