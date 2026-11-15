India must capitalise on new technology revolution to build defence industry ecosystem: Major General

India missed the Industrial Revolution; otherwise, we would have been in a much better position than we are today. Nevertheless, we now need to capitalise on building our research and development (R&D) ecosystem, Maj Gen CS Mann, Additional Director General, Army Design Bureau, said.

Speaking at the 10th edition of the Military Literature Festival in Chandigarh on November 15, Maj Gen Mann said the world was now witnessing another technological revolution that India must keep pace with. To this end, the Army was ready to offer the industry the maximum possible number of research and development projects.

“As of today, the Indian Army has more than 550 research and development and design and development projects worth about Rs 2,10,000 crore, involving nearly 600 industry and academic entities,” he said.

“Our intent is to offer the maximum number of projects, and we are open to it because even if they are not successful, the participating entities would have gained something that could prove useful in another project later on,” he added.

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The Army’s approach is to conceptualise what it needs, identify the most suitable development agency, get the requirement developed, exploit the technology and then modify it further as required. It is, therefore, a continuous process of review, refinement and realignment, he said.

Stating that private industry had only started making significant inroads into defence production after 2014, Maj Gen Mann said there were very few established defence industries in India. Most of the industry was still in its infancy, and it would take time for these companies to deliver at the same level as established players. However, he added, the country was progressing at a fast pace.

“It has to be a collective effort in which the Indian Army clearly spells out its requirements, while academia and R&D organisations undertake basic research and develop technologies, which are then converted into products by the industry,” he said.

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He added that the Army Design Bureau served as a link between the Army and the wider industrial ecosystem, constantly scouting for specific technologies across various domains.

Stating that drones and unmanned aerial systems were the need of the hour, Maj Gen Mann said the Army also had legacy equipment that required components, making the involvement of micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) particularly important. There are about 48,000 products listed in this domain, he added.

Deputy Director General, Department of Defence Production, Chandandeep Singh, gave an overview of the government's indigenisation drive and the recent policy reforms undertaken to achieve self-reliance in defence manufacturing.

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“We are interacting with the industry, academia and users, and bringing about suitable changes in our procedures and existing guidelines. We are modernising our defence public sector undertakings and actively engaging more and more MSMEs and private startups to supply components and subsystems to these major defence companies,” he said.

He said the department now had the mandate to interact with various agencies to bridge the gap between user requirements, academia, R&D institutes and manufacturers.

“Major decisions have been taken in the recent past that demonstrate the government's intent. As you can see, there is virtually a ban on procurement from global sources. Procurement from the domestic defence industry is the government's foremost priority,” he said.

About 75 per cent of the defence budget has been earmarked for procurement from the domestic industry. “We touched Rs 1.75 lakh crore in the last year, which is four times the level at which we stood 10 years ago. We are targeting Rs 3 lakh crore in the next couple of years,” he said.

“So now the onus is on the domestic defence industry to deliver what our Armed Forces require. In terms of policy initiatives, we are undertaking the necessary reforms in our major procurement procedures and giving priority to industries that are developing their own systems or have indigenous manufacturing capabilities,” Chandandeep said.

Stating that the government was providing companies with various incentives, including financial assistance and measures to make procurement by defence PSUs from MSMEs mandatory, he said one of the major initiatives was the creation of a portal compiling the requirements of the Armed Forces and defence PSUs.

The portal lists approximately 33,000 items that are currently being imported, providing the domestic industry with information on potential opportunities to manufacture these products locally.