India needs reforms, skilled workforce to catch up with China, EU by 2050: Former NITI Aayog member Virmani

India’s aspiration to catch up with China and the European Union by 2050 will demand sustained economic reforms, sharper competitiveness and a far more skilled workforce, Dr Arvind Virmani, former Member, NITI Aayog, said here on Friday, cautioning that the country’s demographic advantage would count for little without urgent fixes to education and employability.

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Delivering a special lecture on “India Vision 2050” at the ICSSR Complex, Panjab University, organised by the Chandigarh Citizens Foundation (CCF) in collaboration with the Centre for Research in Rural and Industrial Development (CRRID), Dr Virmani, who is also Founder and Chairman of the EGROW Foundation, said India’s expanding working-age population and rising share of the global labour force could prove a decisive economic advantage over the coming decades—but only if backed by substantial improvement in education, skills and employability.

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Dr Virmani stressed that India must shift focus from merely expanding access to education to actually improving learning outcomes, particularly foundational literacy and numeracy. He also flagged the need to link education and skilling directly with employment, and pointed to rising female labour force participation as a positive trend to build on.

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On the economic front, Dr Virmani argued that shifts in global trade patterns, along with the diversification and de-risking of manufacturing supply chains away from China, had opened a window for India to expand its manufacturing base. Presenting long-term projections, he said India had considerable scope to increase its relative global economic power by 2050, provided it moved quickly to capture these emerging opportunities.

He, however, cautioned that longstanding domestic challenges—in basic education, skills development, infrastructure and policy implementation—would need to be addressed simultaneously, underscoring the role of agriculture, manufacturing and services alongside policy and infrastructure reform in shaping India’s growth trajectory.

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Ramesh Inder Singh, Member, Governing Council-CCF, set the context for the lecture in his opening remarks. The session concluded with an interactive question-and-answer round, moderated by Vini Mahajan, Chairperson-CRRID and Vice President-CCF, during which participants questioned Dr Virmani on India’s growth prospects, industrial strategy, human capital, employment and trade policy.