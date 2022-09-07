India-Australia T20 tie: Purchase tickets online from September 11

Tribune News Service

Mohali, September 6

Tickets for the upcoming India-Australia T20 tie, scheduled to be held on September 20 here, will be available for sale online from September 11. The first T20 match of the Australia’s tour to India is slated to be held at IS Bindra PCA Stadium here on September 20 from 7.30 pm onwards.

Only student tickets at counters As of now, we have decided that only student tickets will be available for purchase from PCA counters. After taking suggestions from the concerned, we may allow sale of higher denomination tickets from PCA counters. — A senior official

Gulzarinder Singh Chahal, president, Punjab Cricket Association (PCA), said Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann attended a detailed meeting with PCA office-bearers. The meeting was chaired by CM Mann and attended by Raghav Chadha, Harbhajan Singh, Sanjeev Arora and others PCA officials, police officials and administrative officials of the district.

Maan asked all officials to make adequate security and allied arrangements for the smooth conduct of the match.

“The Chief Minister was elated over a prestigious international event being held here. He advised Chahal to make suitable arrangements to showcase Punjab culture during the event,” read an official statement.

Chahal said the PCA had tied up with M/s Paytm for sale of tickets. The PCA would give special discount to students and the tickets for them would be available at Rs 300 (in lieu of producing student identification card).

“As of now, we have decided that only student tickets will be available for purchase from PCA counters. After taking suggestions from the concerned, we may allow sale of higher denomination tickets from PCA counters,” said a senior official. He confirmed that the tickets would be sold online. However, student tickets would be available at PCA counters.

Paytm ticketing partner

The PCA announced Paytm as its ticketing partner. Online sale of tickets will start from September 11 at Insider/Patym app. The PCA will offer special discount to students. Student tickets will be available for Rs 300 (on the condition of showing identification card) from PCA counters.

Stands named after Harbhajan, Yuvraj

It is for the first time that the Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) authorities have named two stands after two former international cricketers — Harbhajan Singh and Yuvraj Singh. The official announcement of naming these two stands is expected before the match. Harbhajan Singh and Yuvraj Singh have played for Punjab before winning laurels for the nation at the international level.

#Australia #Mohali