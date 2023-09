Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 14

The PCA announced the rates of tickets for the upcoming India-Australia ODI match, scheduled to be held on September 22.

The sale of tickets will begin on September 15. The rates are capped at Rs 10,000 each for Enclosure Level-1, Rs 20,000 for Enclosure Level-2, Rs 5,000 for Yuvraj Singh Stand (Gate 6), Rs 3,000 for Premium Block, Rs 1,000 for West Block and Rs 100 for Chair East Block (for students).

#Australia #Cricket