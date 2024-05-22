INDIA VOTES 2024: 10 days to go, RSS bolsters BJP campaign with baithaks in Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Sandeep Rana

Chandigarh, May 21

While the city BJP is taking out padyatras and rallies, the RSS is holding back-to-back “drawing room baithaks” in the run up to the Lok Sabha election here.

According to sources, the ideological fountainhead of the BJP has held 1,750 such baithaks so far covering about 60 per cent area of the city. It was learnt that the RSS has adopted this model of establishing a connect with voters, which worked in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh Assembly elections.

Successful model of Sangh “Ten houses are picked up at a time and a meeting is held with 15-20 members either in parks or in one of the residences. They are encouraged to vote for the sake of nation,” shared sources. A team of 10 persons each holds these baithaks in sectors. For colonies, 20-member teams have been formed. The meetings started about a month ago and will go on till the election. Who are being wooed Retired officers and intellectuals are encouraged to hold more such “baithaks”. The Sangh leaders are also holding meetings with people associated with temples, gurdwaras, deras, Radha Soami Satsang, Ramgarhia organisations, Vishav Manav Ruhani Kendra and others.

“Ten houses are picked up at a time and a meeting is held with 15-20 members either in parks or in one of the residences. They are encouraged to vote for the sake of nation,” shared sources.

The added, “The RSS earlier used to hold large meetings. But it realised since its model worked in MP and Chhattisgarh, it should replicate it in Chandigarh too.”

At these meetings, the RSS leaders tells people about how the nation is growing. Focus remains on significance of long-standing issues, including Ram Mandir and the scraping of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, which have been resolved by the Centre.

The RSS is reaching out to people from different strata of society, including traders, ex-servicemen and general public. Retired officers and intellectuals are encouraged to hold more such “baithks”. The Sangh leaders are also holding meetings with people associated with temples, gurdwaras, deras, Radha Soami Satsang, Ramgarhia organisations, Vishav Manav Ruhani Kendra and others.

A team of 10 persons each holds these baithaks in sectors. For colonies, 20-member teams have been formed. The meetings started about a month ago and will go on till the election.

A leader of the RSS, Deepak Batra, has been entrusted with the responsibility of coordinating between the RSS and the BJP leaders in Chandigarh. Batra has regularly been holding meetings with BJP leaders for a smooth coordination. He, however, said, “We are only encouraging people to come forward and vote in ‘rashtra hit’.”

The RSS national executive member, Indresh Kumar, spoke at “Matdaan Sankalap Sammelan” held at Rajasthan Bhawan, Sector 33, today. He called upon people to vote voluntarily without giving in to populist promises. While voting, they must keep in mind whether the person for whom they are voting can protect their interests. They should vote for a permanent and strong government, which can maintain security and integrity of the country, he added.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #Lok Sabha #RSS