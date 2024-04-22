INDIA VOTES 2024: 4.22 lakh voters in Panchkula: DEO

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, March 19

District Election Officer Sushil Sarwan said today that a total of 4,22,642 persons in the district would exercise their right to vote during the polling that will be held for the Ambala Lok Sabha constituency seat on May 25. He said the list includes 2,22,159 men, 2,00,458 women, and 25 voters of the third gender. He added that the list also includes 6,362 voters in the 18-19 years age group.

He said the office would accept applications for inclusion of new names from voters until April 25, and those eligible to cast their vote would be required to apply in person.

The District Election Officer said that 424 polling booths have been established in the district, which includes 218 stations at Kalka and 206 polling stations at Panchkula.

The DEO said there were 1,96,227 voters in the Kalka constituency —1,02,743 men, 93,466 women, and 18 third-gender voters. Similarly, there were 2,26,415 voters in the Panchkula constituency — 1,19,416 men, 1,06,992 women, and 7 third-gender voters.

In Kalka assembly constituency, there were 3,213 new voters in the 18–19 age group — 36,400 voters between 20 and 29; 47,174 between 30-39; 40,411 voters between 40 and 49; 31,065 voters between 50 and 59; 21,788 between 60 and 69; 10,999 between 70 and 79; and 5,177 above 80 years of age.

In Panchkula assembly constituency, there are 3,149 voters in the 18–19 age group — 35,044 between 20 and 29; 50,101 between 30-39; 48,737 between 40 and 49; 37,991 between 50 and 59; 27,209 voters between 60 and 69; 16,281 between 70 and 79; and 7,903 voters above 80 years of age.

The DEO said there were 2,299 disabled voters in the district, which includes 1,143 voters in the Kalka assembly and 1,156 voters in the Panchkula constituency. He said the district election office would make provisions for wheelchairs as well as pick-and-drop services for disabled voters. He added that for the first time, elderly people over the age of 85 would be able to vote from home.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Ambala #Lok Sabha #Panchkula