INDIA VOTES 2024: 5,700 new voters added since March 16 in Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 2

Nearly 5,700 new voters have been registered since the implementation of the model code of conduct in the city.

When the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the General Elections on March 16, the number of voters in the Chandigarh parliamentary constituency was 6,47,291— 3,35,060 men, 3,12,198 women and 33 third gender. As of today, the UT has a total of 6, 53,086 voters —3,38,110 males, 3,14,942 females and 34 third gender.

New voters can still apply for registration by May 4.

This time, 16,000 voters are aged between 18 and 19, who will vote for the first time. There are 1,31,000 voters between the age of 20 and 29.

An official said for new registrations, people can download the voter helpline app and register through their mobile numbers. If someone has not registered for electoral rolls, then form number-6 should be filled. Besides, anyone can vote by filling out form number-6 by visiting the site of the Election Department.

Residents can check their vote and name by visiting eochandigarh.gov.in website. Apart from this, voter helpline number 1950 can also be contacted.

The administration has set a target of 75 per cent voting this time. In 2019, the voter turnout was 73 per cent. The election will be held on June 1.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.