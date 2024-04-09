INDIA VOTES 2024: BJP holds public outreach campaign at Behlana village

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 8

The BJP city unit today held a public contact campaign in Behlana village here, days after Chandigarh Pendu Manch threatened that villagers will press NOTA button in the ensuing Lok Sabha polls over no development works in their areas.

The BJP is apparently trying to give a message that it has nothing to do with the Manch and all villagers were going to vote for the party during the June 1 polling in Chandigarh. At Sant Shiromani Kabir Dharamshala, BJP president Jatinder Pal Malhotra told a gathering about the works done during the 10-year rule of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He said feeling of pride that Prime Minister Modi gave to the Indian-origin people living in every corner of the world, was unmatched. He said countless historic works were done during Modi’s tenure. “India’s reputation has increased at the international stage.”

The president further said many development works have also been done in Behlana. LED lights, sewerage system, better drinking water system and “phirni” road works have been done in the village, he said. “The work of installing transformer is also going on.”

BJP General Secretary Hukam Chand said in the past 10 years, not a single bulldozer was let to be used for demolition outside Lal Dora of Behlana.

