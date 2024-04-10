BJP receives over 20,000 letters in suggestion boxes in Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 9

The BJP city unit has received more than 20,000 letters till now in its suggestion boxes placed in different parts of the city. These suggestions will be considered while drafting the party’s “Sankalp Patra” (manifesto) for the ensuing Lok Sabha polls.

“It is clear from all these suggestion letters that public confidence in the 10-year rule of the BJP has increased. Suggestions have been given regarding health services, education, law and order and what kind of facilities should be provided to the businessmen,” said Chandigarh BJP president Jatinder Pal Malhotra.

In a statement, he said the BJP had made a plan long before entering the election field that it would not only garner public support in the words of the speech, but would also take into consideration the suggestions of the voters who contribute significantly to the democratic election system.

Malhotra said if the model of development was based on public opinion, then there can be no better model than this. The BJP aims to bring the nation on the path of progress by implementing public welfare schemes.

