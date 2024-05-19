INDIA VOTES 2024: City women list demands, will deliver, say candidates

Tribune News Service

Sandeep Rana

Chandigarh, May 18

From a women’s panel in Chandigarh to an eco-friendly transport network to a “clean, green, safe and gender just city, Lok Sabha poll contestants/representatives today promised women voters gathered at the Chandigarh Press Club all that they wished for.

Speaking at an event organised by the Women Voters’ Forum, INDIA bloc candidate Manish Tewari said if elected, he would establish a clean and green transport system catering to the needs of residents of Chandigarh, Mohali, Panchkula and new Chandigarh. “No one has a ‘jaadu ki chari’ (a magic wand), I can only commit on what I can deliver. I am not fighting (the elections) for myself, I am contesting to save the Constitution and democracy, otherwise this may very well be the last elections of the country,” he told the woman voters of the constituency.

“The enthusiasm of attendees reveals Chandigarh’s readiness for a new future with the Congress and a decisive shift away from the hollow promises and deception of the BJP,” he later said.

So far as BJP candidate Sanjay Tandon is concerned, he could not be present because of a tragedy in close family circles. However, his son Saransh Tandon and former Mayor Asha Jaswal, who represented him at the event, assured that all demands being presented in the charter would be his priority if elected.

Saransh said his father had always worked for the welfare of women — from donating ration to widows in the Covid times to actively taking part in women-centric events. “Whatever demands you have raised will be fulfilled. Tandon ji has been resolving issues and helping people even when he was not an MP. If you face any problem, you can always catch me,” Jaswal added. Drafted by the Women Voters’ Forum, a non-political forum, which also conducted an extensive survey on the woman voters of the city in April, the charter has put together a comprehensive list of demands pertaining to local women.

“It encompasses our collective feeling of ‘hum hain’,” said Pam Rajput, professor emeritus at the Centre for Women’s Studies and Development, Panjab University (PU), who has been at the forefront of the idea.

The forum has been engaging with women across the city, from sectors to rehabilitation colonies and villages, to understand their issues and acquaint them with the ideas of participating in the elections. One of the interesting findings of their survey was that 80 per cent of women tend to vote as per the wishes and the general trends in their respective families.

The charter was drafted with the help of a group of volunteers, including Deepika Bahri, head of Women’s Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (WICCI). According to Rajput, safety, sanitation, education and substance abuse are the main concerns, especially in rehabilitation colonies. “The aim of this event was also to establish the accountability of the candidates, which is why we presented the charter to them at an open forum,” she added.

