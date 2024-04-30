INDIA VOTES 2024: Election scene hots up as nominations begin

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, April 29

The political slugfest in the Panchkula area of the Ambala constituency has heated up with the announcement of candidates from the Congress and JJP. The filing of nomination papers for candidates also began on Monday.

While the Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) and Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) are yet to make their presence felt among residents in the district, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress have already begun functioning on the ground.

The first to announce its candidate, Banto Kataria — the wife of former Member of Parliament Rattan Lal Kataria — on March 13, the BJP initially focused on holding meetings with party workers across the district and adjoining areas. The party formulated its local grassroots-level teams and office-bearers and formally opened its Panchkula office on April 17. The BJP has already organised two rallies led by Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini here — first in Raipur Rani and the second in Panchkula city.

The Abhay Chautala-led INLD later announced Gurpreet Singh as its candidate on April 22.

The political activities in the city heated up when the Congress party announced Varun Chaudhary as its candidate for the General Election, days before the offices of Returning Officers opened for filing nomination papers.

Varun Chaudhary started his campaign by holding meetings with party workers in Panchkula and Kalka. He also addressed the media after the party’s announcement. On Monday, he visited the city’s Kharak Mangoli area, where a number of shanties were damaged in a recent fire. Party leaders said they would formally inaugurate the party’s Panchkula office on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the JJP also announced its candidate, Dr Kiran Punia, as the state election commission began accepting nomination papers today.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Ambala #Congress #Panchkula