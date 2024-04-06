INDIA VOTES 2024: Haryana CM hopes for BJP’s big victory in city

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 5

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini today said Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government has done unprecedented work in the interest of farmers, but the Congress did not like it and tried to mislead the farmers.

Saini was interacting with the media at BJP Chandigarh state office in Sector 33, where discussed preparations for the ensuing Lok Sabha election with party national vice president Saudan Singh and city unit president Jatinder Pal Malhotra.

He said development works done during the 10 years’ Modi rule was overshadowing 55 years of Congress rule. “There is a stampede in the Congress at this time because Congress leaders also know that the future of the country depends on Modi’s leadership.”

Saini said the Modi government would retain power for the third time with 400 seats and the big victory in Chandigarh would also contribute to this.

