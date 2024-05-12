INDIA VOTES 2024: Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini begins BJP’s campaign

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, May 11

The BJP started its two-day door-to-door campaign today. The campaign would be carried out across the state from the district. Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini started the drive from booth number 132 in Rajiv Colony, Panchkula.

Party leaders said under the campaign, ministers, MPs, MLAs and party officials across the state would go door-to-door to spread the party and PM Modi’s message for the country to the residents and urge them to vote for BJP candidates.

During the launch of the campaign, the CM said India has become a powerful nation. He said, “All voters should ensure their participation in the festival of democracy.” He said party leaders from the national cadre would hold programmes in the state starting May 15.

