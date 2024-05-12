INDIA VOTES 2024: Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini begins BJP’s campaign

Panchkula, May 11
The BJP started its two-day door-to-door campaign today. The campaign would be carried out across the state from the district. Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini started the drive from booth number 132 in Rajiv Colony, Panchkula.
Party leaders said under the campaign, ministers, MPs, MLAs and party officials across the state would go door-to-door to spread the party and PM Modi’s message for the country to the residents and urge them to vote for BJP candidates.
During the launch of the campaign, the CM said India has become a powerful nation. He said, “All voters should ensure their participation in the festival of democracy.” He said party leaders from the national cadre would hold programmes in the state starting May 15.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Fourth Indian arrested in Canada for his suspected role in Hardeep Nijjar murder
22-year-old Amardeep Singh, a resident of Brampton, Surrey, ...
Ph-4 campaign ends, BJP eyes South surge
Stakes high for regional players in Andhra, T’gana
Jind male teacher turns ‘pregnant’ to duck poll duty
Deputy Commissioner orders magisterial probe
Modi era gone, won’t form govt: Kharge
Rahul terms parties of Andhra CM Jagan Reddy, Chandrababu as...